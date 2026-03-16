Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morehouse School Of Medicine Gets Nearly $1M In Federal Funds For New Research Building The money will go toward the school's new Academic & Research building.







Morehouse School of Medicine has received a lofty check from the federal government, all thanks to one Georgia congresswoman.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams secured nearly $1 million, $950,000 to be exact, to help the medical school construct a new Academic & Research building. According to WSB-TV, the money stems from 2023 Community Project funding.

Williams, who represents Georgia’s 5th congressional district, also noted that the federal funding will aid the medical school’s expansion of biomedical research and workforce development. The congresswoman helped celebrate the occasion by presenting a check to the MSM President and CEO, Dr. Valerie Rice.

Morehouse School of Medicine currently stands as the only historically Black medical school in Atlanta. Although no longer affiliated with Morehouse College, the school continues to educate a diverse population of medical students. According to the Princeton Review, roughly 80% of its student body identifies as Black.

MSM continues to serve as a pipeline for Black medical professionals, who remain underrepresented in the healthcare industry. With the Association of American Medical Colleges confirming that Black people accounted for only 5.3% of all medical professionals in 2023, this new funding seeks to level the playing field for greater medical diversity.

Now, this funding will go toward Morehouse’s efforts to advance its academic opportunities through research while also addressing healthcare inequities in the U.S. medical system. Rice also released a statement expressing the school’s gratitude for this gift.

“This investment helps Morehouse School of Medicine expand our campus and train more physicians and healthcare professionals who will serve communities here in Atlanta and across Georgia. We’re grateful to Congresswoman Nikema Williams for her leadership and her continued commitment to strengthening healthcare and education in our community,” Rice said.

As Morehouse School of Medicine produces the next generation of Black doctors, this monumental funding will ensure they have the training and research needed to treat diverse communities.

RELATED CONTENT: Isolation and Oil Shortages Push Cuba’s President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, Into High-Stakes Negotiations With Trump