HBCU by Mary Spiller Tuskegee University Launches Alabama’s First HBCU Nursing Apprenticeship Program The new initiative combines paid clinical training, mentorship, and financial support to strengthen the state’s future healthcare workforce.







Tuskegee University has become the first Historically Black College or University in Alabama to formally register a nursing apprenticeship program, marking a new step in the state’s efforts to strengthen its healthcare workforce.

The program is part of Alabama’s Student Nurse Apprenticeship initiative, which began in March 2022. The initiative is designed to give nursing students earlier exposure to real-world clinical environments while still completing their academic studies.

Through the program, student participants are paired individually with experienced nurses who serve as mentors. This one-on-one guidance is intended to help students build stronger clinical skills and confidence before entering the workforce full-time.

Participants will also gain an unusual benefit for nursing students: paid clinical experience. Apprentices will receive wages while completing clinical rotations in specialized medical departments, despite the fact that many traditional nursing programs require extensive unpaid clinical hours.

The program also addresses financial challenges that often prevent students from completing their degrees. Baptist Health System has partnered with the university to provide “last-dollar” scholarships for apprentices. This support covers remaining tuition costs and other eligible educational expenses that are not already paid through financial aid.

State officials say the initiative represents a new approach to preparing future healthcare professionals while addressing workforce shortages.

“This apprenticeship represents a different way of thinking about how we prepare Alabama’s healthcare workforce,” said Meredith Smith, director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, to WSFA 12.

The apprenticeship program was developed through collaboration between several organizations, including the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, the Alabama Community College System, the Alabama Board of Nursing, and participating healthcare employers.

With Tuskegee joining the initiative, the program is now offered at more than 30 postsecondary institutions across the state. However, Tuskegee stands out as the first four-year historically Black university to take part.

University and state leaders say the effort is expected to both strengthen the pipeline of trained nurses and expand opportunities for students pursuing careers in healthcare while helping meet Alabama’s growing demand for medical professionals.

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