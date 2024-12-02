Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morehouse School Of Medicine Grad Opens Bookstore and Wellness Boutique In Atlanta A Better Today Books & Boutique goes beyond the typical array of novels and other literature.







Morehouse School Of Medicine graduate Dr. Viola Lanier officially opened her Atlanta-based bookstore on Nov. 30 with wellness and hope at its forefront.

A Better Today Books & Boutique goes beyond the typical array of novels and other literature. Within its walls, bookstore lovers will find wellness products that can further them into the space they wish to curate.

“I’ve loved reading anything I could get my hands on since childhood. Books gave me a glimpse of parts of the world I had not yet seen,” said owner Dr. Viola Lanier in a press release. “Books helped me see what was possible for my life, and from there, I was able to create the world around me that I wanted.”

The Black-owned bookstore held its grand opening on Small Business Saturday in the North Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Its difference lies in its wellness factor, emerging as a first-of-its-kind “literary sanctuary” in the area.

However, avid readers will still find new and classic titles to check out, ranging from non-fiction to fantasy. On its boutique side, A Better Today also offers a lounge area for both adults and children, and a bookmark charm-making station for one to add their personal touch to their latest purchases.

However, Dr. Lanier is a scholar of another field, obtaining her Master’s and PhD in biomedical research and sciences. Despite this, she prides herself on building a diverse book collection that looks to the great while also promoting new novels to gain a wider audience.

“I curate our collection of books. You can find brand-new titles and classic bestsellers, but I also introduce our readers to authors they may not be familiar with. We also feature a host of local authors,” said Dr. Viola Lanier.

Patrons can survey Dr. Lanier’s personally curated book collection and look through its assortment of essential oils and candles to complement their sanctuaries at home. Through its niche of wellness and reading, A Better Today provides an idea of an even brighter tomorrow.

