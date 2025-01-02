Morgan Freeman Joins Al Green On Stage To Sing ‘Let’s Stay Together’

Talented thespian Morgan Freeman recently displayed another talent of his on Dec. 31 when he took to the stage with legendary soul singer, Al Green, when the Memphis recording artist performed at a club the actor co-owns.

A video clip of Freeman taking the microphone and singing alongside the “Love and Happiness” singer was posted by CNN’s Omar Jiminez, who placed the clip on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile.

As he is standing on stage with the soul singer, the “Glory” actor is seen belting out the lyrics to the song Green was singing, “Let’s Stay Together.” The crowd goes crazy watching Freeman doing his Green impersonation.

Morgan Freeman got on stage to make his “dream come true.” He said it was to sing with Al Green 😂 pic.twitter.com/gLzFlkX2F9 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 1, 2025

Jiminez also posted a clip of him speaking to Freeman, a co-owner of the Clarksdale, Mississippi, venue, Ground Zero,.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the venue opened in 2001 and Freeman co-owns it with Eric Meier and Howard Stovall. A previous owner, former Mayor Bill Luckett, died in 2021.

Freeman tells Jiminez that the spot was opened after he and his business partner opened a nearby restaurant, Madidi.

“I have a partner in business, as it were; he’s in a lot of other businesses, but we were getting ready to open a restaurant just up the street called Madidi. Madidi is a place in the South American forest,” he said. “While we’re working on Madidi, we look out the window, and there’s a couple of young people up on the street, and Bill — a person who will jump into anybody’s business — he was the former mayor. He’s a lawyer. And he went across the street and introduced himself.”

While interacting with some younger people at the time, they stated they were looking to hear some blues music. He said that is when they decided to open Ground Zero so people would have a place to go to hear some blues.

“So the decision was made right then. We got to have a blues club here. We got to do something.”

Talking blues, Mississippi, and bringing it all to life with my friend (I’m calling him a friend) Morgan Freeman. He co-owns this blues club which, until him and others, was just an abandoned building for decades. Clarksdale is considered by many to be the birthplace of blues. pic.twitter.com/zvhYgKkkl8 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 1, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Auburn Basketball Player Pushes Morgan Freeman’s Hand Away Before Realizing Who He Was