Morgan States Makes History At The Venice Architecture Biennale

Morgan State University became the first HBCU to present a solo pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, the prestigious event showcasing global architectural works with its ReCall & Response installation.

Inspired by West African traditions, the ReCall & Response pavilion was created by Coleman A. Jordan, an assistant professor of architecture. The pavilion explores the concept of the talking drum, a symbol of cultural expression.

“The pavilion is a sonic vessel—an architecture that remembers,” Jordan said in a statement. “Through rhythm, form, and collaboration, we bridge centuries of cultural disjunctions and reclaim space for Black expression and ancestral wisdom. This exhibit is a testament to what’s possible when design serves history, healing, and community.”

The pavilion, constructed with sustainably sourced timber, was done by students and alumni from Morgan State University, Tuskegee University, and Clemson University. It aligns with the Biennale’s 2025 theme of “Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse,” exploring the history of displacement, colonization, and erasure within the African diaspora.

“For the School of Architecture and Planning, this is not only an incredible honor but a profound responsibility,” Abimbola O. Asojo, Ph.D., dean of Morgan State University, said in a statement. “As one of the few architecture programs housed at an HBCU, this exhibition spotlights the caliber of educators and emerging architects we produce. It affirms our place as a vital voice in reimagining inclusive futures through design.”

While this is Morgan State University’s first time leading an independent pavilion, the university made its Venice Biennale debut in 2021 with the collaborative exhibit, “WE The 7: A Conversation with the African Diaspora.

Additionally, Morgan State’s marching band, The Magnificent Marching Machine, visited Venice during Art Night Venezia. The June 21 performance began with a procession through the city, concluding with a show at the Giardini della Marinaressa. This event featured music, spoken word, and a West African traditional libation ceremony.

“ReCall & Response” opened at the Giardini della Marinaressa in Venice on May 10. It will be on display until November 24, 2025.

