Proud Father Jadakiss Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation From Morgan State University

Yonkers wordsmith Jadakiss is the proud father of a Morgan State University graduate.

The former Bad Boy recording artist took to his social media page to acknowledge and congratulate his daughter, Jaidyon, for graduating from the famed HBCU.

“Congratulations to my beautiful Daughter @itsjaixo For Graduating from @morganstateu“

There is no word on what she studied at Morgan State or what her degree is, but Jadakiss, known as one-third of the hip-hop group The Lox, is a successful businessman and already has a family business with his father and Jaidyn’s brother. Jadakiss, real name Jason Phillips, opened Kiss Cafe with his father, Bob Phillips, and son, Jaewon Phillips.

And speaking of business, Jadakiss has just launched a podcast with fellow hip-hop recording artist Fat Joe, according to Billboard. The show is titled simply Joe & Jada. The podcast is produced by Colin Cowherd’s The Volume and Roc Nation, and the two rappers will discuss topics involving music, sports, and culture.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Joe on this podcast and showing another side of my personality,” Jadakiss said. “We’ve been friends for a long time, so we have the right chemistry and foundation to make this a really special show. Everyone is finally going to get to hear what we debate and discuss all the time behind the scenes.”

If you happen to be in the Jersey City, New Jersey, area on June 19, you can catch Jadakiss as a headline performer, along with Mario, at Liberty State Park at The Third Annual All About Us Festival. The performances will take place from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and feature many activities celebrating freedom, Black culture, and family on the Juneteenth holiday. You can get tickets on the All About Us Festival website.

