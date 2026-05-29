Propelling Toward the Future: HBCU Students Design AI-powered Solutions

Morgan State University students take home top prize at PROPEL Center Future of Tech Innovation Challenge.

Having a dream job and putting those skills into action before earning your degree is a win-win for Fikewa Akindolire. The rising junior, honors information systems major at Morgan State University, did just this at the inaugural PROPEL Center Future of Tech Innovation Challenge, where her school’s team won first place.

“It’s not just about winning; it really just gave me insights and reaffirmed my career aspirations of becoming a product manager,” Akindolire, an aspiring AI/machine learning product manager, told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Being able to see a product from inception all the way to fruition, prototyping and actually being able to pitch it—that’s exactly what I want to do in terms of being able to develop a product.”

Supported by Apple and Southern Company, PROPEL Center is a global technology and innovation hub, preparing students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to transform the nation’s talent pipeline and workforce. PROPEL hosted its inaugural Future of Tech Innovation Challenge national finals in Austin, Texas, in mid-April 2026. The multiday event convened some of the nation’s most promising HBCU student innovators to showcase AI-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges.

The program engaged 1,100 applicants from 89 HBCUs. Seventy finalists were selected for the national finals, representing 17 HBCUs. Participants worked in teams exploring various sectors, including education, energy, health innovation, cybersecurity, and media technology, which PROPEL cites as “areas shaping the future of work and society.” Students were charged with identifying real-world problems, designing AI-powered solutions, and presenting their ideas to industry leaders.

“We are building a new standard for HBCU innovation, one that positions students not just as learners, but as creators, problem-solvers, and future leaders in AI and technology,” said PROPEL Center Vice President of Operations and Chief Strategy Officer Harriette K. Burrell. “What has been most exciting is seeing these students step into that potential in real time, bringing bold ideas to life, collaborating across disciplines, and applying AI in ways that are both innovative and deeply impactful.”

The winners walked away—not only with big cash prizes—but also with meaningful connections, working with cross-functional teams, and building skills that will prepare them for future careers in tech.

The winning team, “Hax Lab” from Morgan State, was awarded $35,000. In second place, “The Planeteers” from Fisk University were awarded $25,000, and in third place, “Team ABS” from Huston-Tillotson University took home $15,000.

Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. The winning team hails from Morgan State University. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026. Students from 17 HBCUs competed at the PROPEL Center’s “Future of Tech Innovation” national finals in Austin, TX, in April 2026.

Fueling Next Gen Black Tech Leaders

Black professionals account for 12% of the U.S. workforce, but only 8% of the tech industry, according to data from McKinsey. When you reach the top of the ladder, only 3% of technology C-suite executives are Black, data shows.

PROPEL Center aims to increase these stats through mentorship, hands-on training, and direct employer engagement to advance equity in the tech pipeline. In addition to the Future of Innovation Challenge, PROPEL Center launched PROPEL U last September, an applied learning platform for HBCU students that provides micro-lessons, AI foundation courses, and team-based challenges.

Similarly, BLACK ENTERPRISE’S BE SMART HBCU Hackathon, an annual coding competition for HBCU students, also aims to increase the pipeline of emerging tech talent to ensure they are adequately trained and prominently positioned to be recruited for jobs. Last fall in Charlotte, more than 300 students from 43 HBCUs formed 62 teams to develop technical solutions to solve real-world challenges. A panel of judges examined each team’s application impact, technical complexity, and user-friendliness, and rated teams on their pitch and presentation skills at the 10th annual event.

“I am so proud of our BE Smart Hackathon and its participants,” said Earl “Butch” Graves, CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE, lauding the 2025 winning team from Alabama State University. “It has met its goal of providing a showcase for HBCU students to display their technical expertise and gain exposure to the top companies in global business.”

Likewise, Burrell, with PROPEL Center, expressed pride in the Challenge’s participants and can already foresee the positive impact that HBCU students will have on the industry’s future.

“Their creativity, confidence, and vision for the future have been nothing short of inspiring,” Burrell said, “and it reinforces exactly why investing in HBCU talent is so critical to shaping the next generation of leaders in technology.”

Meaningful Connections and Lasting Impact

For Akindolire of Morgan State, she says, “the culture of PROPEL was one of the most unique things I’ve ever experienced.” From collaborating with teammates and peers to networking with partners, meaningful connections were made that had a lasting impact.

Joining Akindolire on the winning team “Hax Lab” are Osita Odunze, Daniel Onyejiekwe, and Jaden Reeves.

“I enjoyed meeting students from different schools and universities,” said Reeves, who recently graduated as a cloud computing major, adding that he made new connections on LinkedIn—from peers to panelists to PROPEL and Apple employees. “Seeing all these bright minds in one space is something I truly appreciate.”

Onyejiekwe, also a Class of 2026 graduate, majored in computer science and is an aspiring software engineer. He said the Future of Innovation Challenge helped him step onto the main stage with confidence.

“This is the first time I got to take an idea and turn it into an actual product and pitch it to investors, which was really cool and took me out of my comfort zone,” he said.

The team “Hax Lab” plans to use their award money wisely: investing a portion in the stock market, assisting with grad school, pursuing business ventures, including real estate, and giving to people experiencing homelessness. Oh, and of course, per Onyejiekwe, maybe a few new kicks for the sneakerheads; thus, stepping into his future career in tech with style.