HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair Morgan State Revisits Plans To Open Medical School After Receiving $1.75M Grant







Thanks to receiving a $1.75M grant, Morgan State University could be opening a new medical school to educate the next generation of doctors, CBS News reports.

The two-year grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) will assist the Baltimore-based historically Black college and university (HBCU) in its plans to fund a Doctor of Medicine program on a public, nonprofit model. Morgan State leaders hope the grant will help strengthen Maryland’s healthcare workforce as the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of 48,000 primary care physicians by 2034.

School leaders project that underserved communities — like the one where the HBCU is located — will be hit the hardest. “For more than a decade, we have been committed to the idea that a medical school on our campus can be transformative — not only for our students but for the state of Maryland and the nation,” Morga State President David Wilson said in a statement.

“With the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s support, we are charting a new course toward a public, nonprofit M.D. program that will train physicians where they are most needed, close gaps in care, and reflect the diversity of the populations served.”

The new medical school at Morgan would zone in on the importance of supporting culturally competent physicians, highlighting the expansion of primary care capacity in the state. According to a press release on the school’s website, data revealed that family physicians from underrepresented minority in medicine (URiM) backgrounds are more likely to serve vulnerable populations, but the issue is that only 10.8% of active physicians and 6.8% of academic faculty identify themselves as URiMs.

However, the bright side is that once URiMs complete their medical training and degrees, 86% of the group tend to practice in health professional shortage areas (HPSAs) or return to their home-based communities, which strengthens care in the areas where it is most needed.

University leaders say they are prepared to work with state, federal, and philanthropic partners to curate the program’s curriculum, facilities, and funding model — with a goal of being the blueprint of a national model for “inclusive excellence in medical education.”

The journey toward medical excellence for the next generation of healthcare professionals started in 2020, but school officials said circumstances “prevented that effort from moving forward.” However, after continuous engagement with healthcare leaders, policymakers, and community stakeholders, plans may potentially be back on track and even stronger.

With support from RWJF, the grant presents an opportunity on a broader scale to increase investments in medical schools at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions after continuously being under-resourced. “The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s support underscores the importance of strategic philanthropy in advancing bold ideas,” Endia DeCordova, Morgan’s VP for Institutional Advancement, said.

“This funding will enable us to develop a sustainable, mission-driven model for medical education that aligns with our commitment to equity and access. We are grateful to RWJF for recognizing Morgan’s leadership and investing in the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

