Morgan State University’s Chief Revenue Officer, Sterling Steward, Has Died

Morgan State University has announced that its Senior Associate Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer, Sterling Steward, has died.

No cause of death was revealed, but the school acknowledged his contributions since he was hired in December 2022.

Morgan State University Athletics Mourns the Passing of Sterling Steward https://t.co/AvJZILxHja — Grizzly Life (@grizzlylife22) February 26, 2025

Steward died on Feb. 26. At Morgan State, he was responsible for advancing the university’s programs, fostering partnerships, and strengthening the department’s financial and operational success.

“Sterling was more than a colleague—he was a respected leader, mentor, and friend,” said Dena Freeman-Patton, vice president and director for Intercollegiate Athletics, in a written statement . “His passion for athletics and his commitment to elevating Morgan’s programs were evident in all that he did. He worked tirelessly to ensure our student-athletes had the resources and opportunities to excel, and his impact will be felt for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, especially his three sons and sister, as we mourn this tremendous loss.”

While Steward worked at Morgan State, there was strategic growth and collaboration. His work with the Division of Institutional Advancement helped provide more opportunities and created lasting relationships to support the school’s athletic programs.

Steward previously worked at the University of New Orleans (UNO) as the school’s assistant athletics director for Strategic Revenue Generation. He also did stints at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Savannah State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Alabama State University, Kentucky State University, Eastern Oregon University, and Xavier University in various roles, including senior compliance consultant, assistant director of athletics, and director of athletics.

He was a New Orleans native who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. He earned his bachelor’s in coaching and sports administration/history and his master’s in sports management.

