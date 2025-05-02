HBCU by Sharelle Burt Morris Brown College Offers ‘Heartfelt Invitation’ For Limestone University Students To Enroll After Closure Announcement Morris Brown's president offered students “an opportunity for acceptance of your transfer credits and to work closely" with them for a smooth transition.







Morris Brown College offers enrollment to students of Limestone University following the school’s closure announcement at the end of the Spring 2025 semester, amid significant financial difficulties.

In a letter obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Dr. Kevin James, president of the Atlanta-based HBCU, extended a “heartfelt invitation” to all Limestone students who wish to continue their academic education. “To every Limestone student wondering what comes next, we want you to know that you are not alone. Morris Brown College is here for you,” James wrote.

“We are extending a heartfelt invitation to all Limestone University students to consider completing your academic journey with us.”

He continued to offer students “an opportunity for acceptance of your transfer credits and to work closely with you to ensure a smooth transition, minimizing disruption to your education” for what James describes as “Atlanta’s most affordable Historically Black College and University.” As the HBCU knows first-hand what it’s like to experience financial hardship, the letter highlights the importance of fighting for a bright future. “Morris Brown College intimately understands what it means to fight for a future, to honor a proud history, and to seek a path forward when the road feels uncertain,” the leader continues.

Limestone, located in Gaffney, South Carolina, sent an email to students revealing the Board of Trustees decided to close its doors, resulting in the end of in-person and online classes, according to WIS 10. After the board announced a need for $6 million in funding to stay afloat, over $2 million in donations poured in; however, some of these donations will be returned.

State and city leaders expressed sorrow after hearing the school was closing. Gaffney Mayor and Limestone alum Lyman Dawkins III voiced concern about how the closure will affect the city of Gaffney economically.

“I am worried about the economic impact this loss will bring on our city and county. Limestone has been a cornerstone of our city for nearly 180 years,” he wrote.

“From providing jobs and housing to supporting local businesses and downtown, the college’s role in our economy has been undeniable. Its closure will affect us in more ways than we can fully grasp right now.”

South Carolina’s 5th District Congressman Ralph Norman called the closure “a devastating loss” to the community while highlighting it as a “wake-up call on the importance of financial transparency and long-term planning in higher education.” “Our students and communities deserve better,” Norman said in a statement.

Norman isn’t wrong in his views, as students revealed feeling betrayed by the announcement. “It’s horrible, and the whole fact that no one even came out to talk to us in person,” student Giselle said. “Just an email is just a lack of respect in my opinion.”

Football player Dashawn “DJ” Gamble took to X to market himself as available on the transfer portal. “Due to Limestone University closing down, I will be entering the transfer portal. DMs open. Corner/Safety. Three years of eligibility remaining,” he wrote with corresponding videos and pictures.

