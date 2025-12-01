Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Returns To Morris Brown College After 23-Year Hiatus The Gamma Gamma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has officially returned to the HBCU







Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Black Greek-lettered sorority, has officially returned to Morris Brown College after more than 20 years away from the historic HBCU.

A Nov. 23 ceremony marked the official return of the Gamma Gamma Chapter to Morris Brown after 23 years, the chapter shared on Instagram.

“Rechartered 2025 by the awakening of 14 Pearls of Restoration,” the AKA for MBC Instagram wrote in its bio.

Video captured the new Gamma Gamma initiates dressed in all black with white sunglasses, surrounded by sorors in matching pink trench coats and green berets, proudly welcoming them into the sisterhood.

“The Alpha train is a slowly coming, gotta keep on pushing,” the sorors sang in unison.

Morris Brown’s loss of HBCU accreditation in 2002 led Alpha Kappa Alpha to close its chapter on campus. Even without an active presence, the sorority continued its support, including a $100,000 donation in 2022 to help fund scholarships and operations when the college regained accreditation.

AKA is the latest Divine Nine organization to make its return to Morris Brown following the college’s restoration of its HBCU accreditation. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.—the first Black Greek-lettered fraternity—reestablished its Iota Chapter on campus in November 2023. In March 2024, Sigma Gamma Rho became the first sorority to return when it revived its Beta Lambda Chapter.

Morris Brown, founded in 1881 as Georgia’s first college owned and operated by African Americans, has recently reinstated several student organizations, including its choir, fashion club, and honor societies. The school also plans to revive its Marching Wolverines Band, which was disbanded in 2003.

Last month, President Kevin E. James noted that rebuilding a 100- to 200-member band for three to four years would require a donation of at least $5 million. The college is calling on alumni and supporters to help fund the effort.

“Hopefully we’re coming back,” said former majorette Katherine Callahan. “And when we’re coming back, everybody needs to get ready.”

RELATED CONTENT: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Charters First-Ever Chapter In Puerto Rico