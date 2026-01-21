HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morris Brown Reinstates President A Week After Abrupt Firing As New Allegations Emerge New allegations have come to light accusing the reinstated president of sexual harassment, misuse of authority, and more.







Morris Brown College has reinstated its longtime president, but new allegations have popped up amid his return to the position.

Covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE last week, the Morris Brown Board of Trustees announced the transition of leadership from President Dr. Kevin James to an interim placeholder. As the news made headlines, James denounced his termination, citing accomplishments such as the HBCU’s reaccreditation since he became president in March 2019. In a public social media post, James also threatened legal action over the contractual obligations to fulfill his term.

As James and fellow community members condemned the Board’s decision and lack of transparency, the Board reversed the removal, reinstating James to his seat of power. James and local Atlanta news outlets also confirmed his return, as the academic leader called his reinstated appointment “The Hard Reset II.”

Although James seeks to continue his mission to strengthen Morris Brown and its revival, new allegations have emerged amid the controversy. WSB-TV reportedly obtained internal documents that accused the re-established leader of sexual harassment, abuse, and threats.

According to the news outlet, James’ initial firing came just a few months after he was suspended over multiple staffers’ grievances against him. Of the many accusations, James reportedly misused his authority, created a hostile and discriminatory work environment, and mishandled sexual reports while engaging in retaliatory treatment.

One of the grievances also called out James’s character and professional aptitude, stating he is “impulsive, tone deaf, lacks professionalism, displays severe issues of moral turpitude, and is such a dysfunctional character.”

While the Board cut off James’ tenure in light of these grievances, they acknowledged that their initial path to doing so did not fully resolve the workplace and administrative issues raised.

“…The board deeply regrets the harm this has caused our institution, students, families, donors, supporters, and Dr. James. While correcting a governance and process failure is necessary, the Board recognizes that this action alone — does not resolve broader concerns that have been raised regarding workplace culture, trust, and the experience of employees…,” wrote the board in a new statement. However, as James returns to his desk, displeased administrators and shocked community members now have more questions on the HBCU’s future. James responded, telling BE, “We will continue to operate with integrity at Morris Brown College and I will continue to have good character and lead effectively,”

