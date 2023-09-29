Morris Chestnut Hosts “Rebuilding Black Wall Street” To Spotlight Resilient Tulsa Community

Morris Chestnut is lending his talent and charm as the host of OWN’s new six-part series that traces the century-long impact of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and chronicles the community’s resilient rebuilding.

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street” comes two years after the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, a day seen as the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery after an angry white mob destroyed the flourishing Greenwood District district leaving an estimated 300 dead, more than 1,200 homes destroyed, and at least 60 businesses and community buildings burned to the ground.

Despite the tragedy, trauma, and scars the massacre left behind, the Greenwood District has remained resilient in its journey to rebuild. Now their strength and joy will be highlighted through the Oprah Winfrey Network’s uplifting renovation docuseries hosted by Chestnut.

The six episodes will follow Chestnut and designers Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin as they guide viewers through Greenwood’s rich history and the personal journeys of those featured – many of whom are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents.

As new businesses and projects come to life, viewers will experience the physical and emotional challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future. Stories that will be profiled include The Birthing Center, founded by Tulsa Race Massacre descendant Montika Collins who hopes to create North Tulsa’s only natural birthing center and return the tradition of midwifery to the Greenwood District.

The Family House follows Tulsa massacre descendant Rachel Walker who wants to preserve the home passed down to her through generations with help from the nonprofit 1256 Movement. The Transition Home sees how Tulsa’s complex history lays the groundwork for massacre descendant D’Marria Monday to build a haven for recently incarcerated women reintegrating back into society.

The Farm tackles the ongoing effort to change the food desert of North Tulsa through Rodney and Sheila Clark’s family farm that’s in need of a major upgrade. The Mansion includes special guest Ananda Lewis who helps Jon Pierre and Mary upgrade the historic Skyline Mansion, which serves as a studio for local rap group Fire in Little Africa. The Restaurant sees NBA alum Kevin Johnson open Fixins Soul Kitchen in Tulsa, and feed three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” premieres on OWN on Friday, September 29 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CST.

