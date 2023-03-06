Most Googled African American Women of the Year: Zendaya Holds No. 1 Spot

These women have been making headlines back-to-back.

After analyzing Google search data for more than 100 of the most powerful African American women for 2022, sources found these women ranked as the top ten most Googled African American women of the year.

Zendaya

Singer and actress Zendaya Coleman leads off the ranking in the No. 1 spot with 2.71 million monthly average Google searches in 2022. Coleman’s work, including starring in the film Dune and the HBO series Euphoria, has landed her a massive fan base. Additionally, her romance with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland has kept fans on their toes for a long time.

Serena Williams

Tennis champion Serena Williams comes in the No. 2 spot for the most-Googled Black women in America for 2022, with 1.65 million searches.

The Wimbledon champion announced her retirement from tennis in August 2022, which drew curious fans who wanted to know if the decision was permanent.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Williams recently sat down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings and discussed her plans moving beyond her tennis career. She said she is looking forward to spending her time navigating motherhood as she and husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, set sights on giving their 5-year-old daughter a sibling soon.

Meghan Markle

The third most Google-searched Black woman in America in 2022 is Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, with 1.56 million google searches per month this year. The former actress – and husband, Prince Harry – racked up viewers with the release of their Netflix tell-all documentary in Dec. 2022, Harry & Meghan.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey is always at the top. Research found Beyoncé Knowles-Carter came in as the fourth-most-Googled African American woman, with 1.20 million Google searches per month. Knowles-Carter has been making headlines back-to-back with the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, her recent appearance in Dubai, and recently breaking the record for most career wins at this year’s Grammys.

Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama ranked fifth with an average of 1.19 million Google searches each month. Obama released her newest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, in Nov. 2022.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett-Smith holds the No. 6 spot in the ranking with 1.16 million searches per month. Pinkett and her husband Will Smith dominated headlines after Will slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

Oprah Winfrey

The seventh most-Googled Black lady of the year is talk show host Oprah Winfrey, with 1.15 million monthly searches. The mogul recently purchased $6.6 million worth of land in Kula, located in the central section of the island of Maui, as a late birthday gift.

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj holds the eighth spot in the ranking with 1.12 million searches per month. Minaj recently released her single, “Red Ruby Da Sleaze,” prior to announcing that she launched her own record label.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B follows closely behind Minaj with 940k searches per month throughout 2022. The artist and her husband, rapper Offset, recently joined forces with McDonald’s for a limited time bundle, The Cardi B & Offset meal.

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host Whoopi Goldberg closed out the top ten ranking with 648k searches per month. Goldberg recently attended the screening for the film Till, at the White House.