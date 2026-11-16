Photo Credit: Joshua Parks News by Ida Harris Mother Emanuel Memorial Unveils The ‘Fountain Of Grace,’ The ‘Cross Of Hope’ And Plans For Future ‘Survivors Garden’ Mother Emanuel opened the gates to the official Emanuel Nine Memorial site.







Charleston, South Carolina, is a small, bustling maritime city that boasts an exquisite Southern culinary arts scene. Its French Quarter is a historic district that feels very much colonial. King Street, the city’s main shopping strip, is lined with art galleries, museums, retail shops, restaurants, hotels, and people—some tourists, some Charlestonians.

Several blocks over, on Calhoun Street, another main thoroughfare named after white nationalist and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun, sits Mother Emanuel AME Church, the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the South. The city has a storied past, more recently, on June 17, 2015, Mother Emmanuel became a site of terror, as Dylann Roof, a domestic terrorist went on a solo, white supremacist rampage, targeting the historic house of faith, and fatally shooting nine innocent parishioners, Cynthia Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lance, Depayne Middleton-Doctor, Tywanza Sanders, Daniel Simmons, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Myra Thompson, and Clementa C. Pinckney, the senior church pastor and a South Carolina state senator, as they gathered for Bible study; five other congregants survived: Felicia Sanders, her five-year-old granddaughter, Polly Sheppard, Jennifer Pinckney, and Malana Pinckney.

Today, Rev. Eric S.C. Manning serves as the church’s pastor.

On Nov. 14, though, Mother Emanuel opened the gates to the official Emanuel Nine Memorial site, a courtyard dedicated to the nine victims and five survivors, as a sacred space of healing, featuring the Fountain of Grace and the Cross of Hope water basin, both architectural works of art designed by architect Michael Arad, who executed “Reflecting Absence,” the National Sept. 11 Memorial. The site will also include a Survivors’ Garden, to be rolled out during phase two.

“The survivors’ garden is dedicated to the five survivors,” Deona Smith, executive director for Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation, told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I always tell people the courtyard only tells half the story. We have to have a survivor’s garden to honor those people who went through that tragic event.”

The Survivors’ Garden will be situated behind the church’s property and was meticulously planned, Smith shared.

“There are six benches and five trees,” she told BE. “Five of the trees and five of the benches are dedicated to each of the [five] survivors.

She continued: “There were three adults and two children who survived the tragedy. The 6th bench is dedicated to Mother Emanuel, and it honors the church and the church’s congregation as a survivor.”

Built from roughly 150 tons of white marble, the memorial structures are celestial. The two long curvatures serve as seating for reflection but also resemble angels’ arms, extending outward and inviting visitors into a warm embrace.

Rev. Manning is one of the lead drivers, along with John Darby of the Beach Company. The pastor reflected on the journey from concept to completion:

“You don’t just build a memorial commemorating and remembering a tragedy like this without understanding that every family matters, every congregation member matters,” Rev. Manning told BE.

“Through all that we had to learn together to form the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation and intentionally having not just the pastor of the church, but a Community member like a John Darby, because when you are seriously and intentionally trying to accomplish a task that is so large and so important, you want to make sure that there is no opportunity for any confusion, any type of challenges that come up with money.”

Manning continued: “We were intentional in that regard … [we] learned how to lean on each other’s strengths.”

An extension of the Emanuel Nine memorial sits directly across the street in a small house donated by the city of Charleston to house and display art and memorabilia gifted in memory of Emanuel Nine and the Charleston community after the tragedy. It’s sustained by Lee Bennett and his wife, who handle the archiving, processing, and curation of items, along with volunteer efforts.

The opening of the memorial site is the culmination of a $25 million initiative that civic leaders, philanthropists, and community stakeholders have poured into for over 11 years.

Benefactors include the State of South Carolina, the City of Charleston, Charleston County, and neighboring municipalities like North Charleston and Mount Pleasant. Corporate and philanthropic contributions from the Ford Foundation, Spalding Paolozzi Foundation, The Boeing Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and The Beach Company anchored the initiative, alongside donated labor from general contractor Balfour Beatty Construction. Hospitality executive Michael Bennett and philanthropist Sheila Johnson supported regional healing by establishing a College of Charleston scholarship in Mother Emanuel’s name and contributing to the International African American Museum.

The foundation’s mission is ongoing.

“There will be continuous fundraising for that as well as the educational programs,” Smith shared. Her goal is to raise an additional million dollars to run a signature Crossroads program along with Memorial programming and experiences across the city.

“We will be launching a youth program where we will have a cohort for 11th and 12th graders, and they will come in, and they will sort of craft their own social justice and community project, and we will oversee it, but we’re gonna let them manage it to build their leadership skills to allow them to use their creativity and to give them voice to be able to see and voice what they want to see in their community.

“Saturday is not the end.”

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