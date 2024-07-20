News by Mary Spiller Mother Found Dead Two Years After Her Teen Son And Brother Were Shot To Death Chanell Crosby was 35 years old .









Chanell Crosby, the mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Atlanta’s DeKalb County two years ago, was found dead on July 19. According to 11Alive, police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Tragically, Crosby’s death comes just two years after her teenage son, Jamiren Crosby, and her brother, Darrio “Polo” Giles, were both found dead.

On Thursday night, Atlanta Police issued a missing person’s report for Chanell Crosby, 35. She was last seen by her family on July 14 between 3 P.M. and 9 P.M. and authorities suspected her to be somewhere in the Macon Georgia area.

The next day, according to an 11Alive interview with her family, led by Cody Alcorn, Chanell’s dad, and Jamiren’s grandfather, Don Wilson, said that he had received a phone call from Atlanta police alerting him that Chanell’s body had been recovered.

Chanell was found when several civilians flagged down police officers at around 2 P.M. to notify them about an abandoned car that smelled very bad in the West End MARTA station area. Atlanta police officers approached the vehicle to examine it and located Chanell’s body in the back seat. The car was sitting just nine miles from the Crosby home.

The Atlanta Police Department has since confirmed that investigators found Chanell’s body in the car and that APD will be taking the lead on the investigation into her death.

11Alive reports, “Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).”

Chanell’s death comes nearly two years after her son, 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby, was found behind a townhome on Parkway Trail in Lithonia on Sept. 19, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide, and to this day, no arrests have been made in his case. Furthermore, on April 20, 2022, Chanell’s brother, Darrio “Polo” Giles, was also found shot and killed inside an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

His death was allegedly related to a robbery gone wrong as Polo had just won around $4,000 in a progressive slot machine. When he was found dead in the morning, the cash he had won was gone and the Atlanta Police’s preliminary investigation corroborated the attempted robbery theory.

