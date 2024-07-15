by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Louisiana Mother Faces Murder And Cruelty Charges After 4-Year-Old Son Discovered Dead In Lake Aaliyah Jack, 25, of Louisiana was charged with failure to report a missing child and charges of cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree murder.









After the dead body of a 4-year-old boy was discovered in a southwest Louisiana lake, and his 1-year-old brother was found crawling near a highway, the mother of the children was arrested and charged with numerous charges.

According to The Associated Press, 25-year-old Aaliyah Jack was arrested in Mississippi on a Louisiana charge of failure to report a missing child. Several days later, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office added the charges of cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree murder. The mother is currently in custody in Mississippi after her arrest in the city of Meridian.

An announcement by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that police officers went to the Vinton Welcome Center to investigate the lifeless body of the 4-year-old boy on July 8. The boy was reportedly last seen with his mother and his 1-year-old brother.

A warrant was issued for Jack after an investigation into the children. The mother was charged with failure to report a missing child. When the Meridian police officers caught up with Jack in Mississippi, the 1-year-old child was not with her. After searching for the missing child, deputies from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were summoned to I-10 eastbound near mile marker 10 on July 9 after someone saw the baby in a ditch.

Officers identified the child as Jack’s missing son.

“Although we have upgraded charges on Jack, our detectives still have a lot of work to do,” Sheriff Stitch Guillory said in a written statement. “The investigation will continue while we wait for the autopsy results of the victim.”

Jack is now charged with two counts of failure to report a missing child, cruelty to a juvenile and 2nd-degree murder. Judge Tony Fazzio set her total bond at $9.1 million.

