Mother of Two Has Sudden Bleeding On The Brain After Giving Birth, Dies Five Days Later

The family of a 25-year-old woman is left with questions after she suddenly passed away.

FOX 2 reports Alona White died two weeks ago—just days after giving birth in Detroit. Family members of the mother of two claim White was perfectly healthy and are now left with questions about her sudden death. “She was 25, perfectly healthy; I just don’t know what went wrong,” said Katina Ponder, White’s mother.

Days before, White had a successful C-section, giving birth to a baby girl named Ari. The infant was taken to NICU but was nursed by her mother hours later. Suddenly, White started to complain of a massive headache. Her mother said medical professionals performed a CT scan and saw massive bleeding on the left side of her brain. White was soon unresponsive.

After spending five days in ICU, she passed away. “We went from being joyful to devastated,” Ponder said. “She only really got like an hour to spend with her. It’s just so; it’s so unfair that she was robbed of life like that. I just don’t understand what happened.”

Ari and her two-year-old sister, Aleah Sullivan, are left to be raised by their father, Derrick. Ponder said Aleah is too young to understand what’s going on, but she’s starting to ask questions. “Aleah and her had a bond like, out of this world, and she’s been asking for her mommy.”

The family is waiting for the results of an autopsy to find out how and why this happened. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been started, looking to raise money for homegoing services. With a goal of $20,000, the fund has already raised over $16,000. “It’s no amount of money that will bring her back and for these babies to live without their mother, no amount of money,” the grieving grandmother said.

Additional donations will go toward raising White’s two daughters.