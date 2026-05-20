Twin Brothers Launch Motion-Activated ‘Poop-Alert’ Sign To Control Dog Waste

Originally published on BlackNews.com.

Keith and Kenneth Evans, African American twin brothers from Camden, New Jersey, are the masterminds behind a new invention called Poop-Alert™ by BarkBack. Their interactive, motion-activated talking yard sign automatically plays a voice reminder when someone walks nearby, encouraging them to clean up after their dog.

Unlike traditional static signs that are often ignored, Poop-Alert™ by BarkBack grabs attention in real time. Even more, it really does help homeowners, businesses, and property managers solve one of the most frustrating everyday problems — people not picking up after their pets.

“Most signs get ignored. We wanted something that actually speaks up when it matters,” the brothers say. “It’s about solving a real problem in a simple but effective way.”

How it Works

• Motion sensor detects movement up to 15–20 feet away

• Built-in speaker plays a customizable voice message

• Weather-resistant design for outdoor use

• Rechargeable battery with optional solar add-on

• Easy setup in lawns, businesses, or shared spaces

More Than Just a Pet Sign

While originally designed for pet waste reminders, Poop-Alert™ by BarkBack is part of a new category of interactive talking signs that can be used by small businesses to promote products or sales, by property management for reminders, for event messaging, and for custom warnings or greetings.

Customers can personalize their sign with their own message and voice recording, making it a unique and engaging communication tool.

Turning Frustration into Innovation

The idea for Poop-Alert™ by BarkBack came from a common issue faced by many homeowners — repeatedly having to deal with pet waste left in their yards. Instead of relying on passive signage, BarkBack developed a proactive solution that engages people in the moment, increasing the likelihood of behavior change.

As awareness grows, it is attracting attention from homeowners seeking practical solutions and businesses interested in using interactive signage to engage customers in new ways.

Poop-Alert™ by BarkBack is currently patent-pending, underscoring its unique design and innovative functionality.

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