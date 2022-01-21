‘Ms Good If Ya Nasty’: Meagan Good Pulls Up To NFL Game Sporting a Custom Jersey Following Divorce Announcement

Last year, Meagan Good and her estranged husband, DeVon Franklin, announced their pending divorce, calling it quits after nine years of marriage. But ‘Ms. Good’ seems to be embracing her single-hood in a set of photos she posted of herself at Monday night’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals’ game.

The actress stunted in a custom LA Rams team jersey that had “Ms Good If Ya Nasty” stitched on the back in the viral photos. Fans were instantly captivated but very curious about the large number 8 on the jersey. Which one of the Rams was she trying to rep? However, the owner of the jersey number happens to be placekicker Matt Gay, who is married. So, it’s been speculated that the number was likely chosen randomly or with a different meaning.

According to Yahoo.com, the Harlem star reportedly changed her Instagram bio from “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” to “Meag G, Ms. Good~If Ya Nasty.”

Despite a very public divorce, Good and Franklin’s relationship remains amicable. “After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the couple said in a joint statement. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Since announcing the split, Good has been serving on the ‘gram with her bleach blonde hairdo and toned body. She’s also shared her excitement for the next chapter of her life during her Jan. 5 appearance on The Real.

“It’s been amazing, like so many transitions,” Good told the talk show co-hosts: “Projects that I prayed for, just health transition, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40. And It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”