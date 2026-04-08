Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Muni Long Breaks Down Music Contracts For Fans Confused About Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane Beef Long hinted that a morality clause could have prompted Pooh Shiesty to allegedly take drastic means to get out his contract.







Muni Long is shedding light on music industry contracts amid Pooh Shiesty’s alleged beef with Gucci Mane over a deal he wants out of.

Pooh Shiesty was arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane inside a Dallas studio on Jan. 10. The incident was reportedly over the Memphis rapper’s deal under Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 label. As the news made headlines, others questioned why Pooh Shiesty allegedly went to such lengths to remove himself from the Atlanta rapper’s company.

For those confused on the matter, Muni Long went to the comments section to explain how certain industry contracts work, providing potential insight into the “shiesty” shenanigans.

Although Pooh allegedly went to extreme measures to handle his business dealings, Muni claimed these methods would not have helped his cause. An X user posted a screenshot of the singer’s comment under a TikTok post.

I love when Muni Long drop industry knowledge cuz I didn’t know this. Pooh wasn’t getting out that contract no matter how you slice this shit up. pic.twitter.com/4arLKWl78o — ⚠️ (@TakeishaLafaye) April 3, 2026

“They have clauses in the contracts that if you go to jail, you forfeit all your rights to the label. Lawyers can’t help,” wrote the two-time Grammy winner.

Long is presumably referring to morality clauses, often implemented to hold signees accountable. If artists land in any legal trouble that could jeopardize the company or their contractual obligations, the clause allows the company to terminate or suspend certain agreements. This could also threaten artists’ payouts or agency under the contract, such as leaving a label on desired terms.

According to Fox 4, Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., was with his father and other rap-affiliated assailants when he held Gucci Mane at gunpoint over his release from the label. Per the terms of his 2025 release from prison over a drug trafficking case, Pooh was supposed to remain under home confinement, reportedly breaking the rule for the Dallas kidnapping.

While Muni Long shared insights into artists’ legal strife with labels, Pooh Shiesty now has other legal ramifications to consider. The “FDO” rapper will appear at a federal court hearing in Dallas April 8 over the kidnapping and robbery charges. His lawyer remains optimistic that the courts will side with his client.

“We will have his dentition and probable cause hearing tomorrow. We expect to contest those, and we are looking forward to finding out more details that we don’t think the complaint reveals,” attorney John Helms said in a statement.