Mustard On Mustard? Music Producer And DJ Partners With Heinz

Mustard, more recently known as “MUSTAAAAAAAAAARRRD” by Kendrick Lamar, is back on the scene in a delicious new way. The DJ and Grammy-award-winning producer has collaborated with Heinz for a special partnership.

Mustard, whose real name is Dijon McFarlane, announced the news with Heinz during the Grammy Awards. The two parties released a promotional video on the collab of the two mustards.

“Two mustard legends, together at last,” the shared post was captioned.

For the “Not Like Us” producer, the collaboration hits home as he also has a knack for kicking it in the kitchen.

“This collab coming to life is a big deal and something that has been decades in the making for me,” the 34-year-old said in a press release. “Everyone knows me for my beats and sound, but what they don’t know is that cooking and grilling is a huge part of my life. I’m on the grill every chance I get. I’ve been using Heinz since I was a kid, so partnering with them is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The Los Angeles native will approprately hold the inaugural title of Chief Mustard Officer. Not only will this encompass a new unreleased flavor, but exclusive recipes developed with the musician as well. Furthermore, Mustard will take part in brand events throughout the year.

“Much like Heinz, Mustard is someone who goes all in when he creates something to put out into the world,” said Todd Kaplan, North American Chief Marketing Officer for Kraft Heinz. “He has been a fan of the brand for years, so it was only a matter of time before Mustard met his perfect match with Heinz.”

This year has brought greater fame to the already renowned DJ. His hit record with Lamar scored five Grammys at the 2025 ceremony, including Record and Song of the Year.

Fans can keep up with Mustard’s exclusive flavor and more from the collaboration here.

