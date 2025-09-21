Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé And Drake Producer Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown Found Dead At 49 In Harlem Apartment Known as 'Omen,' the Grammy-winning producer has worked with Hip-Hop heavyweights, including Ludacris and Lil Wayne.







Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown, the Grammy-winning music producer known for his work with Beyoncé and Drake, has died at age 49.

Brown was found in his East Harlem apartment by a family member Sept. 13. His mother told TMZ that the relative found the producer dead in his residence, going to check on him after he missed his long-time gig at Barawine Harlem.

His family told news outlets how the death shocked them as Brown appeared to be in good health.

He was holistic and healthy. So we don’t know of him being sick, so this is all pretty sudden,” explained his sister Nicole Iris Brown told NBC News.

Known professionally as Omen, the Harlem native rose to fame producing music for Hip-Hop and R&B giants. He soon became a part of the Roc-A-Fella brand, further establishing himself in the rap scene. For Beyoncé and Drake’s 2013 collaboration of “Mine,” Omen also had producer, programmer, lyricist and composer credits.

The grieving sibling added, “I hope people will remember that he was willing to help the younger generation. He was always big on helping younger people start their careers and get themselves into the game. It was about just the music, no matter who the artist was.”

He has also worked with fellow stars such as Usher, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, and Action Bronson. Omen earned a Grammy award for producing “Tell It Like It Is,” a track on Ludacris’ Release Therapy LP. The entire project won Rap Album of the Year at the 2007 ceremony.

Beyond his studio work, Omen also continued to work as a DJ through the New York City nightlife scene. His long-time employer, Barawine, also released a statement on the talented beatmaker’s death.

“Omen was part of Barawine’s team for over a decade bringing his unique talent to all,” wrote the bar. “There are not enough words to express our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends and all who love him.”

RELATED CONTENT: Hip-Hop Music Producer Hitman Howie Tee Dead At 61

