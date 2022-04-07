Musician, Fenty Beauty Mogul Rihanna Makes Debut On Forbes’ Billionaires List

Rihanna, the award-winning musician, fashion, and beauty mogul, has officially landed on the Forbes billionaire list with a $1.7 billion net worth.

The Bajan celebrity has recorded an album since her 2016 album Anti, but last August, Forbes named Rihanna the richest female musician in the world. Additionally, she has become a heavyweight in beauty, fashion, and underwear with her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, with a 30% interest, and the Fenty Beauty and makeup line. According to Forbes, Fenty generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020.

The brand’s success is due in large part to its inclusive nature. The lingerie comes in all sizes, including for full-size women who want to look and feel good. The makeup is also inclusive for all skin colors and skin types, with 40 shades offered to customers. The makeup brand has a significant online presence, and its products are sold in Sephora stores nationwide.

“A lot of women felt there were no [makeup] lines out there that catered to their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium-dark, dark—we all know that’s not reality,” Bluestock Advisors co-founder of consumer products Shannon Coyne told Forbes last year. “She was one of the first brands that came out and said, ‘I want to speak to all of those different people.'”

Yahoo Finance reports Savage X Fenty is eyeing an initial public offering that could value up to $3 billion. A listing could happen later this year. In recent months, the fashion brand has expanded with five brick-and-mortar locations between California and Las Vegas. The brand also raised $125 million during a funding round in January.

Rihanna also made headlines as she showed her baby bump in numerous public appearances, including the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, when a reporter informed the superstar she was late.

The soon-to-be mom had the perfect response.