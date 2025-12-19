Music Producer Mustard Seeks Child Custody And $30K From Ex-Wife After Online Disparaging Remarks

Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, known as music producer Mustard, has filed paperwork to obtain full legal custody of the three children he shares with the children’s mother, his former wife, Chanel Thierry, citing her public disparaging comments about him.

According to TMZ, Mustard is seeking full custody of 13-year-old Kiylan, 10-year-old Kauner, and 6-year-old Kody. The producer of the Kendrick Lamar song, “Not Like Us,” is making the request due to a previous court ruling, where the judge prohibited both parents from making “negative, disrespectful, or derogatory manner to or about the other” in front of their children or if they are “within hearing distance of the child.” He claims Thierry did not adhere to the ruling when she posted negative remarks on social media in October.

Mustard’s attorney, Samantha Spector, filed the papers alleging that Thierry violated the judge’s order when she posted a public message to the producer when she wrote on Threads, “Dijon I know you are reading this, I’m so sick of your s***. You suck.” She posted the message on Oct. 26.

She also included, as evidence, screenshots of the posts, which also included her writing, “I’ve been divorced 3 years now and my ex husband continues to do things to purposely get under my skin … A man will treat your child according to how he feels about the mother. Mark my words.”

The producer stated that the comments she made online “negatively impact the best interests” of their three children and “undermine the proper functioning of the co-parenting process.” With that reasoning, he feels he should be given sole legal custody of them.

Mustard, who pays $24,500 monthly in child support, also wants her sanctioned $30,000 for violating the judge’s order.

The couple were married from 2020 until their divorce in 2024. As part of the divorce agreement, Thierry received a one-time spousal support payment of $315,000.

