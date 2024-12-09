Business by Mitti Hicks David Shands and Donni Wiggins’ ‘My First Million’ Conference Is ‘Social Proof’ Of Black Entrepreneurs Standing On Business My First Million Conference, an event for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.







December is the birthday month for David Shands and Donni Wiggins, friends and business partners. Most people celebrate with a party. Others make it a point to be catered to. A select few spend the day relaxing in peace and quiet.

Then there’s Shands and Wiggins.

The two decided the best birthday gift would be providing people with resources for generational wealth through a conference called “My First Million” in Atlanta.

It’s a compromise between how their families and loved ones want to celebrate them and their desire to continue serving others. Shands admits that most people won’t understand, and he unapologetically doesn’t expect them to.

“It’s not for us to convince someone why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Shands admits.

“I think everybody does what they do for different reasons, and I would just chalk it up to a feeling of fulfillment that I can’t explain to somebody else.”

He doesn’t have to explain it to Wiggins because she understands his feelings. Wiggins has been passionate about serving others for as long as she can remember.

“When I was in middle school, commercials about sponsoring a child came on television with kids from third-world countries. I was making money at that time and asked my mom to send money,” she tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

She recalls feeling sad for children living in a world with so many possibilities yet starving. Her mother allowed her to send the money, and in return, she received letters about their progress.

“For me, it was very real,” says Wiggins, acknowledging now she’s unsure if the letters were authentic. “I would get a letter from that child I sponsored, a picture, and a couple of updates throughout the year. It was such a feeling of overwhelm, and it was something that I felt so good about. I didn’t even tell my friends I was doing it.”

She has carried that sentiment throughout her life, even when she lost everything, including her home, cars, and money. She still found a way to serve and give back, which is the foundation of her friendship with Shands.

The two love seeing people at the height of their potential, and that’s what My First Million is all about. There would be no better birthday gift for them than helping others create generational wealth.

What To Expect During My First Million Conference

The two have built successful seven-figure empires and have gone on to coach others, write books about it, and launch the acclaimed podcast Social Proof.

Now, they’re paying the knowledge forward through My First Million Conference, an event for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. Shands and Wiggins want to establish that making money is possible and encourage people to bet on themselves.

“David and I, on paper, are not two people who should have earned millions of dollars. First, we want [people] to see that,” says Wiggins. “Then, we want them to actually walk out of that room with practical and actionable steps.”

The two are clear: this is not a motivational conference. It’s a conference where people, no matter where they are on their journey, will leave with clarity about their business and understanding about what they should be doing as CEOs. Shands and Wiggins also want people who don’t have a clear business plan or are considering becoming entrepreneurs to attend.

“The few areas that we’re going to cover are inspiration, information, a plan, and partnerships,” Shands adds. “We’re going to give the 1-2-3 steps because some people are depressed and have no inspiration. Even if they know what to do, they won’t leave and go home and do it. So, we have to really have to impart something in their head and their heart they’re going to leave with.”

Sign up and register for My First Million here. The conference will take place on Dec. 13, but Shands and Wiggins say it definitely won’t be the last if you miss it.

