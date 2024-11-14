Women by Stacy Jackson New AARP CEO Wants To Transform Health Systems For Black Americans Minter-Jordan seeks to continue tackling top issues like Social Security and Medicare protection while she attracts younger members to AARP.







Just a week after the 2024 presidential election, Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan has transitioned into her new position as CEO of AARP, and she’s on a mission to improve and transform health systems for Americans.

Minter-Jordan’s career as a practicing physician, public health advocate, and business leader has prepared her for the road ahead with AARP as the organization continues to serve Americans 50 and older in attaining affordable and quality health care as they age. AARP announced Minter-Jordan as the new CEO of its organization on Nov. 12, tapping the longtime physician during a time of increasing social and technological change. According to AARP, Americans ages 50 and older makeup 110 million of the nation’s population, playing a huge role in the U.S. economy and making up 44% of the nation’s workforce.

“As AARP looks ahead, we have exciting opportunities to empower, uplift and make a positive impact on … the more than 110M Americans ages 50 and older and the entire country.” https://t.co/ITBgS4HoRs — AARP (@AARP) November 12, 2024

“Dr. Minter-Jordan joins us with the necessary attributes to successfully guide AARP on the next leg of our journey to help people live better as they age,” said Lloyd Johnson, chair of AARP’s Board of Directors, in a press release. In her new role with the nonprofit, the innovative business leader is expected to uphold the organization’s social mission with her proven record of financial discipline, team collaboration, and strategic decision-making.

“It’s a passion for improving the lives of others that translates from my being a physician working in community health to the work that I’ll be able to do on a much larger scale with AARP,” Minter-Jordan said during an interview. The AARP CEO is dedicated to the top priorities of the organization’s members, including protecting Social Security and Medicare and supporting family caregivers.

Additionally, she wants to continue the work AARP has done for over 65 years, working with each president, Congress, governor, and state. On Nov. 5, voters ages 50 and older showed up to the polls to vote on top issues, including Social Security, inflation, and prescription drug prices. Minter-Jordan said AARP members “expect their elected officials to carry through on their promises.”

The mother of two shared her goal to use data, storytelling, and models of leadership to challenge the public image of aging. She also plans to attract Gen Z and Millenial caregivers to seek out AARP’s benefits.

The Brown University School of Medicine alum formerly served as an attending physician and instructor at Johns Hopkins Medicine before she served as president and CEO of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health and CEO and chief medical officer of The Dimock Center in Massachusetts. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the vice-chair/founder of The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund (NCF) was featured at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s second annual “The Sweetness of Giving: A Celebration of Philanthropy” event in Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 9.

