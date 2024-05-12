Leadership by Jeffrey McKinney Shelley Goode Named AARP Foundation’s Senior Vice President And Chief Development Officer AARP Foundation works for and with vulnerable people over age 50 to end senior poverty and reduce financial hardship for them.









An accomplished fundraising and philanthropic executive, Shelley Goode has joined AARP Foundation as senior vice president and chief development officer.

She is part of the Foundation’s executive leadership team. The Foundation reports it works for and with vulnerable people over age 50 to end senior poverty and reduce financial hardship for them. Goode will oversee fundraising across the Foundation, AARP advocacy, and other AARP affiliates.

The Foundation is a charitable affiliate of AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization geared to empowering Americans 50 and older. Its work includes advocating for over 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families in such areas as health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment.

“Philanthropy plays a critical role in improving people’s lives,” Goode told BLACK ENTERPRISE in an email statement. “When I think about the important work that AARP Foundation is doing throughout the country, especially in marginalized communities, and the impact we can have, it’s a privilege for me to be in the philanthropy space and to be part of that change.”

In 2022, AARP Foundation assisted older adults with low income to secure $726.1 million in new income, benefits, refunds, and credits, based on this annual report.

Described as an “inspirational leader, culture champion and strategic visionary,” Goode most recently was chief development officer at Girl Scouts of the USA. During her time there, she managed diverse funding streams. They included alumni and individual engagement, corporate partnerships, philanthropic giving, and government and foundation grants. Goode led a team that generated revenue for all these various funding sources.

Over a 30-year career, Goode has advocated for solutions and raised funds for issues that include women’s empowerment, STEM initiatives, poverty, migration, affordable housing, addiction, and reintegrating veterans into society.

She has shaped policy and strategy at the C-suite level in various roles, including as vice president of resource development for Oxfam America. She was chief development officer at the KIPP Foundation, where she implemented diversity- and inclusion-focused solutions. The KIPP Foundation is a nonprofit network of 280 college-preparatory public charter schools.

Goode has served in many leadership roles, including at Volunteers of America, the Smithsonian Institution, Spelman College, Syracuse University, and Johns Hopkins University. She now serves on the boards of the College of William & Mary Foundation, the Morgan Stanley Global Impact Funding Trust, and the National Children’s Museum.

