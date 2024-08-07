Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson MyKayla Skinner’s Mouth Got Her In Trouble, Now She Wants Simone Biles To Call Off Her Fans Later in the video, Skinner directly appealed to Biles to help her by directing her followers to stop making death threats she says have been aimed at her and her family, shortly after appearing to gaslight Biles’ interpretation of her comments about the rest of the team.









MyKayla Skinner, an ex-member of Team USA’s gymnastics squad during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, is pleading for Simone Biles to help her after she and her family have allegedly received death threats over her comments about the current Olympic team.

In June, Skinner criticized everyone on the current Olympic gymnastics team except for Biles, stating in a since-deleted YouTube video, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

According to On3.com, Skinner practically begged Biles to step in, posting a video to her Instagram account, which she captioned, “I love our country and don’t want to take anything away from our athletes. Let’s use this time to build each other up, not tear others down.”

In the video, Skinner described people “cheering on” the bullying she says she has received as people have responded to Skinner’s comments anew following Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team winning the gold medal. Biles’ post referencing Skinner’s comments after their win.

“I sincerely hoped that this topic wouldn’t need to be revisited, but unfortunately, things have really gotten out of hand lately. And it’s one thing to disagree with me regarding something I have said or a point I was trying to make. But it’s something else entirely when that turns into cyberbullying or even worse,” Skinner said.

Skinner continued, “Watching people cheer on the bullying — which has led to threats of physical harm to me, my husband and our daughter — is disgusting. So please, at this point, I’m just asking for it to stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough.”

Later in the video, Skinner directly appealed to Biles to help her by directing her followers to stop making death threats she says have been aimed at her and her family, shortly after appearing to gaslight Biles’ interpretation of her comments about the rest of the team.

“If Simone truly believes that I called our team lazy and lacking talent. And if that’s really how she feels, I am really heartbroken over it. But not just heartbroken because it isn’t what I feel or even how I previously said. But because Simone’s latest post and others that followed it fueled another wave of hateful comments, DMs, articles and emails. Hate that includes death threats to me, my family, and even my agent. My family and my friends don’t deserve to be caught in the crossfire here. They’ve done nothing.”

Skinner continued, “To Simone, I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this,” Skinner said. “Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness; many people need your help now. We’ve been attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended. Your performance, the team’s performance and the Olympics in general should be a time that we support one another.”

RELATED CONTENT: Simone Biles Has No Time For Haters: Gymnast Allegedly ‘Blocked’ On Social Media By A Former Haterific Teammate Following Historic Olympic Win