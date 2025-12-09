Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn A Second Chance Looks Good On Mysonne As Rapper-Turned-Activist Is Appointed Mamdani Crime Advisor Mysonne's advocacy efforts have landed him a spot on Zohran Mamdani's mayoral transition team’s “criminal legal system” committee.







New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is drawing media attention for his recent decision to appoint rapper-turned-activist Mysonne to his mayoral transition team’s “criminal legal system” committee.

On Nov. 26, Mysonne, born Mysonne Linen, revealed on Instagram that he and other leaders from his activist group Until Freedom, which focuses on fighting systemic racial injustice, had been tapped to serve on the Mayor-elect’s criminal justice committee as part of the transition team.

“We are proud that Until Freedom leaders have been chosen to serve on Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team on committees for public safety and criminal justice, respectively,” the post announced.

“This is a testament to our decades of work advocating on behalf of Black and Brown communities and our expertise in gun violence prevention, legislative advocacy and criminal justice reform,” the post added. “We are building something different.”

Fans and supporters of the criminal justice reform group, led by Mysonne, Tamika D. Mallory, and Angelo Pinto, took to the comments to applaud the group, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who left hand-clapping emojis.

“Wow, this is amazing,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations,” added another.

But just weeks after sharing the news, Mysonne, 49, came under fire from conservatives who resurfaced his criminal history and the seven-year prison sentence he served for armed robbery.

“It is both disheartening and deeply disturbing that individuals who are convicted felons and have a history of breaking the law are being given the opportunity to help shape the future of New York’s criminal justice system,” Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, told the 20-member Committee on the Criminal Legal System.

“Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani just appointed a convicted armed robber to help shape NYC’s crime and policing policy,” Jews Fight Back tweeted.

Linen was convicted in 1999 for allegedly taking part in two taxi robberies in the Bronx — one on June 8, 1997, involving driver Joseph Exiri, and another on March 31, 1998, involving driver Francisco Monsanto. Mysonne has long maintained his innocence and denied committing the robberies.

After rejecting a plea deal and taking the case to trial, he was found guilty of three robbery counts, weapons possession, and possessing stolen property. This verdict arrived just as his planned Def Jam debut album was set to be released. Following his incarceration, Mysonne reinvented himself as a vocal activist and has since become a prominent figure in social justice movements.

His work includes founding Rising Kings, a nonprofit that provides classes for inmates at Rikers Island, teaming up with Mamdani adviser Linda Sarsour to launch the advocacy group Until Freedom, and authoring two children’s books: I Know My Rights and Raising Kings: 10 Principles of Manhood.

RELATED CONTENT: Mysonne Defends Activist Tamika Mallory Against ‘Clout Chaser’ Criticism