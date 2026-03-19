Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Mystikal Is The ‘Danger’: Rapper Pleads Guilty To Rape 20 Years After First Conviction Tyler was initially accused of first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in 2022.







On March 17, New Orleans rapper Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape charges.

Tyler was accused and arrested for first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in 2022. The crime was made public by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. In August of 2022, the Sheriff’s office responded to a call at the local hospital. There, the alleged victim identified the rapper as her assailant.

Tyler was accused of choking and raping the unnamed woman after claiming she stole money from him. As a result of his suspicion, he physically assaulted the woman, stole her keys, and forced her to send him funds via Cash App. Pleading down to lesser charges will reduce the severity of his penalties, as the rapper was facing a life sentence. Though life is no longer on the table, Tyler still faces up to 25 years in prison, USA Today reported.

Louisiana rapper Mystikal pleads guilty to rape charge; sentencing scheduled for June as he faces 20 years in prison.😳 pic.twitter.com/venK2tZOlB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 17, 2026

All Hip Hop reported on alleged details surrounding the violent sexual assault. The outlet claims that Tyler was allegedly under the influence of unspecified drugs. Furthermore, he forced the victim to pray with him to cleanse her body of any “bad spirits” before the assault. Tyler initially denied the allegations, alleging the accusation was an attempt to extort him for $1,000.

Once a successful recording artist of hit records “Shake Ya A**” and “Danger,” the 55-year-old is no stranger to serving jail time. Nor is he a stranger to sexual assault against women. The rapper has been charged with rape three times over the course of two decades. He was convicted of his first crime in 2003 and served six years in prison. The rapper also registered as a sex offender upon his release.

In 2012, Tyler was arrested and convicted of domestic abuse and served three months in jail. Though he was not convicted in 2017, he was arrested for similar crimes to the current-day rape and kidnapping. Those charges were subsequently dropped.

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