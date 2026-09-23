Bw2217a, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Education by Sidnee Michelle N.C. A&T Students Earn $15K Astronaut Scholarships Victoria Little and Avery C. Love are among 79 students from 54 universities nationwide selected for the Astronaut Scholarship.







Two North Carolina A&T State University students have been named 2026 Astronaut Scholars, earning up to $15,000 each and national recognition for their research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, AfroTech reports.

Victoria Little and Avery C. Love are among 79 students from 54 universities nationwide selected for the Astronaut Scholarship. In addition to financial support, scholars gain access to mentorship, professional networking, and opportunities to present their research to leaders in STEM.

Little, a senior from Greensboro, North Carolina, is pursuing degrees in biology and psychology. Her research focuses on neuromodulatory signaling, combining experimental biology and data analysis to study neurological signaling and tumor behavior.

She also completed an internship at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where she studied glioblastoma responses to immunotherapeutic agents and contributed to research examining tumor resistance.

Love, a senior chemistry major with a biology minor from Harrisburg, North Carolina, was selected as an Astronaut Scholar for the second consecutive year. His research uses liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry to examine the metabolic composition of organoids, work that could help researchers better understand brain metabolism and Alzheimer’s disease.

Love has also conducted research through programs at Yale University and the University of California, Santa Cruz. His work has explored areas including the biochemical composition of marine organisms and bacterial gene expression associated with disease.

Both students are members of N.C. A&T’s Honors College and Cheatham-White Scholars. The Cheatham-White Scholarship provides recipients with a fully funded undergraduate education, including tuition, fees, housing, meals, and textbooks.

“Avery and Victoria’s recognition as Astronaut Scholars reflects the strength of our academic programs, the dedication of our faculty mentors, and our shared mission to position N.C. A&T students are at the forefront of innovation and scientific leadership,” College of Science and Technology Dean Abdellah Ahmidouch said.

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation supports high-achieving college students pursuing STEM careers while connecting scholars with astronauts, scientists, and other professionals in their fields.

RELATED CONTENT: From The Court To The Classroom: J.R. Smith Set To Receive Bachelor’s Degree From NC A&T