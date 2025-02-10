News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman N.C. Family Allow Visitors Into Their Home For Innovative Black History Tour The house tour offered a grassroots way to engage in Black history.







Historian couple Chris and Selena Johnson shared their wealth of knowledge with fellow Black history enthusiasts last week. Guests entered their home in Wilmington, North Carolina, to get an in-depth exhibit featuring numerous artifacts on African American culture and heritage.

The couple hosted a Black history tour on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 299 Carolina Farms Blvd in Carolina Shores.

“For me, I think its important because it’s knowledge that most of us don’t get in a public school education, and you actually have to dive into yourself,” Chris Johnson told WECT.

Visitors were greeted by Selena before voyaging into the abode to learn more about Black history. However, the effort was not a solo venture. Other community members joined in to provide visitors with an immersive experience detailing Black accomplishments.

These volunteers acted as historical characters, speaking on these achievements to attendees. The tour also featured a historian talking about the legacy of the Gullah Geechee people. Originating in the low country region, which includes North Carolina, this Black ethnic group developed their own Creole language and culture derived from African customs.

The tour, now in its third year, emphasizes that exploring Black history literally starts at home. While the Johnsons open up their own home for an invaluable education, they hope the learning does not there.

“Everybody gets really excited about Black history, and that’s what we love to see. Most definitely, it’s important to learn about your history, and what better way than to open up our home,” Selena Johnson said.

The house tour comes at a time when teaching our history remains in jeopardy across many schools, especially in the South. However, these grassroots efforts hope to keep Black history alive for future generations.

The Johnsons hope to continue the tour in 2026.

