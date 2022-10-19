N.O.R.E. Publicly Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Ye’s Comments On Drink Champs

Drink Champs podcast host, N.O.R.E., publicly apologized to the family of George Floyd for comments hip-hop artist Ye made about Floyd’s death.

N.O.R.E., of the hip-hop group Capone-N-Noreaga (C-N-N), appeared on The Breakfast Club earlier this week to speak about the controversial episode that was posted over the weekend before being taken down.

“I apologize to the George Floyd family,” N.O.R.E. said during the interview. “I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”

The Superthug rapper also took responsibility for not checking Ye when he was discussing the Floyd documentary produced by Candace Owens. Ye alleges that Floyd did not die at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, but due to having fentanyl in his system, despite a viral video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“I just wanna be honest, I support freedom of speech. I support anybody, you know, not being censored. But I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show was so hurtful. And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show. When he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he’ll stop filming, he’ll walk out.”

Owens pushed back on social media earlier this week when social media users said that she should be sued for what was stated in her documentary that Ye was referencing on the Drink Champs episode. The recently released documentary is titled, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.