NAACP Announces Nationwide Town Halls To Drive Black Voter Turnout For 2026 Midterms







The NAACP is organizing a nationwide series of town hall meetings aimed at energizing and mobilizing Black voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, CBS News reports.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the effort is a direct response to ongoing challenges to voting access.

“It may still seem far away, but the 2026 midterm elections will determine whether our democracy still holds on or whether the people surrender their power to a king, so, from our perspective, as the NAACP, it’s clear: we’ve got to start organizing early.

“We’ve got to strengthen community, recruit volunteers, inform each other about Donald Trump’s oppressive policies, and map out local strategies that will ensure everybody gets out to vote,” Johnson added.

“Our neighbors are being illegally kidnapped by ICE, Trump’s budget is taking away our healthcare and access to food stamps, and our civil rights are being stripped away at every turn-all while costs, from housing to groceries, continue to rise, and the billionaire class get richer.”

The first town hall takes place August 12 in New Jersey, featuring Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Rep. LaMonica Mclver, and other local leaders. In May, Mclver pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging she assaulted a federal officer during a protest outside a Newark ICE detention center. Baraka faced a misdemeanor trespassing charge from the same protest; it was later dropped.

The organization plans to host events in cities nationwide, creating spaces for open discussion on issues affecting Black communities—from voting rights and economic opportunity to education and criminal justice reform. Each town hall will feature local leaders, activists, and experts who will address questions, share resources, and encourage civic engagement.

Johnson stressed that the goal is not only to prepare voters for the next election cycle but also to equip them with tools to influence policy year-round.

The NAACP has a long history of voter education and advocacy, and this initiative builds on decades of work. Johnson emphasized that participation in democracy must be active and ongoing, particularly in the face of legislation that restricts access to the ballot.

Johnson called this election “an urgent moment” in our democracy.

The organization spent $20 million in the 2024 presidential race, helping mobilize over 14.5 million Black voters. While most supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump saw gains among Black men, winning 21% of their votes nationally and more than doubling his 2020 support in states like North Carolina.

The town halls will also serve as networking opportunities, connecting community members with local organizations that provide resources on voter registration, legal rights, and grassroots organizing.

The town halls also arrive amid fierce redistricting fights. Texas Democrats recently fled the state to oppose a GOP-backed map they say will dilute minority voting power. California is weighing a counter-redistricting plan if Texas’s changes hold.

NAACP events are scheduled for Texas, California, and battleground states including North Carolina, Ohio, Arizona, Wisconsin, New York, and Maryland.

