NAACP Slams AT&T DEI Rollback As 'Anti-Growth,' Warns It Abandons Black Consumers And Workers NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote directly to AT&T's chairman and CEO regarding their 'disappointing' decision to cutback on DEI programming.







The NAACP is holding companies accountable for the continued drawback of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

In light of AT&T’s decision to cut its DEI programming, the NAACP has called out the decision in a letter to the corporation. Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the civil rights organization, addressed the situation in a direct statement to AT&T’s Chairman and CEO John Stankey.

Johnson wrote about the “grave concern” over AT&T’s decision to discontinue its DEI programs, noting how this choice could demean its place as a leader in the telecommunications industry. The organization’s president also noted how the push against DEI practices undermines the growth of “economic opportunity” within the corporate sector.

“In principle and practice, diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments have been mischaracterized in the current political environment. In direct contrast, the economic history of this country reflects a strong parallel in the growth of civil rights laws and the expansion of economic opportunity,” detailed the letter.

The letter added, “Decades of civil rights laws and practices adopted by the corporate sector have greatly benefited the U.S. economy. Corporations benefit from expenditures by minority consumers and a diverse employee base.”

Of their “ill-considered” decision, Johnson called it an “anti-growth and reactionary agenda” in line with the Trump administration’s anti-DEI legislation sweeping the federal level. Johnson also noted the multitrillion-dollar spending power of Black Americans, emphasizing how AT&T’s decision dismisses their impact.

“Black Americans’ buying power is massive –- now approaching $2 trillion dollars. Rather than valuing this market, AT&T has chosen to send a clearly ideological message: “AT&T does not value people of color as employees or customers.”

In his comments on AT&T’s DEI reversal, Johnson told BLACK ENTERPRISE that the choice conforms to “extremist pressure” while abandoning the diverse customers AT&T serves.

“Leadership requires courage, not capitulation,” shared Johnson in a statement to BE. “AT&T’s continued shift is alarming and should concern everyone who helped build this company. AT&T grew because of a diverse America, yet now appears willing to abandon those communities by yielding to extremist pressure. America is stronger when we embrace diversity, not when corporations retreat from it.”

Amid boycotts against companies for their cutbacks on DEI, the NAACP reminded AT&T that the Black community has historically taken away their support for companies that no longer reflect their values. While it did not call for a direct boycott of their services, the NAACP issued a staunch warning of what could come if AT&T stands firm on its withdrawn DEI stance.

