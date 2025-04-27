News by Daniel Johnson Columbus NAACP Branch Closure Sparks Outrage A letter from the national NAACP to the Columbus NAACP describes a widespread refusal of cooperation from the Columbus branch.







The Columbus branch of the NAACP has been instructed by the national organization to stop all operations until they receive further word from the national branch. The Columbus branch of the NAACP was placed under the purview of the national organization in November after allegations surfaced that longtime president Nana Watson participated in misconduct, which she has denied.

According to WYSX, the letter describes widespread refusal of cooperation from the Columbus branch.

“There’s been widespread refusal to cooperate with the national office of the NAACP. This refusal to operate has caused incalculable harm and has made it difficult for the branch to conduct its important business,” the letter stated.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Watson filed a lawsuit against the national NAACP on April 1, and in the election, civil rights attorney Sean Walton was the only candidate on the ballot for president, which was halted after Watson’s lawsuit resulted in a delay due to a temporary restraining order filed against the national NAACP.

Walton issued a statement to the Dispatch, highlighting his belief that the Columbus NAACP could return from their hiatus stronger than ever.

“When our time comes, we will be prepared to quickly unite with purpose and transform with power. We are using this time to deepen our strategy, strengthen our foundation, and build a stronger NAACP Columbus than ever before. Our commitment to fighting for and protecting Black and Brown communities remains unwavering and we’re just ready to get to work,” Walton said.

Walton also posted a statement to his campaign website on April 2 after the restraining order was granted to Watson, indicating his frustration with the judge’s decision.

“Today’s news is frustrating, but power can’t be paused and you can’t postpone purpose. While this delay is disappointing, it does nothing to stop the momentum we’ve built or the movement we’re building,” Walton said. “This has never been about titles or individual power. It’s about building collective power to protect and fight for Black and Brown communities, and that mission continues – undeterred.”

According to the Columbus Free Press, Watson’s argument that the national NAACP gave her no recourse to respond to the allegations against her or opportunity to appeal. Furthermore, they reported, the national organization could have allowed for other elections to occur, but instead, opted to shut down everything absent any notice.

This, a Columbus NAACP member, DaVante Goins, alleged in an op-ed for the outlet, is not an incident isolated to the Columbus branch of the NAACP, but a pattern of silence and isolation from the national organization.

Goins, an independent journalist, cited reporting from Roland Martin’s “Unfiltered” in 2024 that featured a number of Black women who had been removed by the national organization in situations similar to Walton, and also described retaliation, stonewalling, and a general lack of transparency about the process.

The situation described by Martin’s reporting resurfaced after Watson’s attorney, Ambrose Moses III, described what happened to their client and indicated that Watson isn’t the only person to be sidelined by the national NAACP with no due process.

“No witnesses, evidence, nothing of that nature was provided,” Moses told ABC 6. “If you don’t have the evidence being presented or used against you, what are you going to respond to? It’s not just Nana Watson. There are others, so this is bigger, larger than Nana Watson.”

The national NAACP, meanwhile, issued a statement to the outlet indicating that it was simply acting in accordance with its own established protocol.

“When we receive credible reports that members acted in a manner inconsistent with our policies, we suspend them pending further investigation,” the statement read. “Members receive written notice of the suspension. They have the opportunity for a full and impartial hearing, furthermore, they have the right to appeal decisions and seek reinstatement per our Bylaws.”

