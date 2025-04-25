News by Kandiss Edwards NAACP Responds To ‘Colored Only’ And ‘Whites Only’ Sign At Georgia School A teacher at Honey Creek Elementary in Rockdale County used the signs as teaching materials.







The NAACP has denounced the appearance of “For Whites Only” and “For Colored Only” signs at a Rockdale County elementary school.

The incident occurred at Honey Creek Elementary School and has sparked widespread outrage after a teacher posted the signs as part of a history lesson, Fox 5 reported.

The NAACP’s Georgia State Conference issued a statement condemning the act, describing it as an “act of ignorance” that harks back to the era of segregation. The organization called for comprehensive measures to address the incident, including a thorough investigation, appropriate disciplinary actions, and implementing educational programs to prevent future occurrences.

The Georgia NAACP and The Rockdale County NAACP are appalled and heartbroken by the deeply disturbing incident at a Rockdale County school, where a water fountain was defaced with a sign reading ‘White Only.’ This isn’t just an act of ignorance—it’s a chilling echo of our nation’s darkest chapters. It is a stark reminder that the legacy of segregation is not history for many—it is still a lived reality.”

According to school officials, the signs were discovered on April 14 and were promptly removed. The unnamed teacher hung the signs as part of a lesson on Ruby Bridges. Honey Creek administrators claim the signs were not included in the educator’s lesson plans. The materials were displayed without prior knowledge.

“Please know that this activity was not included in the teacher’s submitted lesson plans and was not approved by school administration. While we do not believe there was ill intent, we do expect all faculty to follow the plans that are submitted and approved,” the school stated in an email.

In 2022, Warner Robins High School officials removed signs reading “Whites here” and “Colored here” from above water fountains. The student responsible was identified and dealt with, though the school did not elaborate on the disciplinary measures taken.

The NAACP and other civil rights organizations continue to advocate for policies and practices that promote equity and respect within educational institutions.​

The Rockdale County School District has pledged to review its policies and provide additional training to staff and students to prevent similar incidents in the future. Community leaders and parents also call for open forums to discuss the impact of such actions and develop strategies for fostering a more inclusive school environment.

RELATED CONTENT: Rockdale County, GA’s First Black-Woman Fire Chief Resigns