Georgia NAACP Condemns Elimination Of Black Studies Program At Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State University is the latest Georgia college to begin rollbacks on diverse curriculum and programs







Kennesaw State University (KSU) has deactivated its Black Studies program, a move that has drawn criticism from the NAACP and sparked concern among students and advocacy.

“Eliminating it would be a regressive and damaging decision—one that erases essential history, silences marginalized voices and contradicts the stated values of public higher education in Georgia,” said Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP.​

Griggs cast doubt on KSU’s assertion that the changes were a part of an overall “curriculum issue,” or because of “low enrollment” and low “degree output.”

“This is more than a curriculum issue—this is a moral issue,” Griggs said. “We will not stand by while educational spaces critical to Black identity, history, and scholarship are threatened.”

The Georgia NAACP is alarmed by reports regarding the potential elimination of Black Studies Program at Kennesaw State. We have been made aware of an internal memo allegedly indicating this deeply troubling decision, immediate clarification and accountability is needed. pic.twitter.com/K9V3rGmDlL — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) April 30, 2025

The decision to deactivate the Black Studies program, announced April 30, comes as Georgia intensifies efforts to limit DEI programs in public education. The Georgia Professional Standards Commission voted to remove terms like “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion” from teacher preparation standards, replacing them with phrases such as “fair access” and “opportunity.” ​

Additionally, the University System of Georgia has prohibited public colleges from requiring DEI statements in hiring processes.

In March, the Georgia Senate passed House Bill 127, which aims to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public schools and higher education institutions. The bill prohibits policies or procedures based on race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, and bans the promotion of concepts such as social justice and intersectionality. It also threatens to cut funding to institutions that fail to comply, though it lacks clear enforcement guidelines.

Critics argue that such actions erode academic freedom and hinder educational institutions’ ability to address the needs of diverse student populations. They warn that the elimination of DEI programs could have long-term negative impacts on student engagement and success.​

