Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NAACP President Urges Mark Robinson To Suspend North Carolina Campaign The NAACP leader said that people like Robinson have no place in elected office.







NAACP President Derrick Johnson is urging North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to suspend his gubernatorial campaign. The call comes after Robinson allegedly made racist comments on a porn site’s message board.

According to The Hill, Johnson told MSNBC that people like Robinson, who allegedly referred to himself as a Black Nazi, have “no place” in government.

“Anyone who identifies themselves as a Black Nazi or who would resurrect the concept of institutionalized slavery has no place in elected office particularly as governor,” explained the racial justice organization’s president and CEO on Sept. 20. “The institution of slavery was not only inhumane, it should be something we never revisit again.”

The NAACP leader added, “The concept of Nazism too — attack and kill millions of people based on their religious belief — should be something that we learn from, never to repeat, not to celebrate. Unfortunately, the public square is being used to resurrect concepts and campaigns and policy that would demean, and in many ways, kill people that should not be a part of where we are in this society.”

Moreover, CNN first reported about the discriminatory comments a day prior. According to the news outlet, Robinson wrote that slavery was “not bad” and that he would buy into the immoral practice.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he allegedly wrote.

The NAACP president reaffirmed that while the organization remains nonpartisan, its supporters should not validate the campaigns of those who “belittle human beings.”

“We’re political as hell in the sense that we care and concern for individuals. We care and concern for African Americans, for women’s rights, for those who have been marginalized, for working poor people across racial lines,” he continued. “Anyone who belittles human beings to try to marginalize communities, they should not have a place in politics. They should not have a place, in our, in society because we must grow past that. We want to see an America that looks more diverse, inclusive and prosperous, and not America based on a 1930s apartheid system.”

However, prior to the report’s release, the Republican lawmaker shared a video denying the accusations.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

“Guys, the news media is at it again. My opponent is at it again. You all have seen the half-truths and outright lies of Josh Stein on these ads… And now a story leaked by him to CNN is appearing now. Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson,” he explained in the clip.

Despite the controversy, Robinson remains adamant on staying in the race.

RELATED CONTENT: Email Linked to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Registered On Ashley Madison Amid Allegations Of Controversial Online Activity