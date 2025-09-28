News by Kandiss Edwards The NAACP Activates Virginia Residents To Increase Voter Turn Out The NAACP has announced a $500,000 voter mobilization campaign in Virginia.







The campaign aims to turn out 300,000 voters ahead of the Nov. 4 election. A series of town halls and phone banking sessions across the state will kick off the effort. This six-week campaign includes targeted mailers, radio ads, digital outreach, emails, text messages, and direct calls.

Outside of physical assets, the campaign is focusing on college campuses. Campus activations will take place at Virginia State, Virginia Union, Virginia Commonwealth, Hampton University, University of Virginia, Old Dominion, and George Mason. The NAACP hopes to register over 2,000 student voters and verify registrations.

In a statement, Rev. Cozy Bailey, president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference, stressed the importance of participation at all levels of government.

“From the school board to the White House, every election counts. And we must show up at the ballot box to make our voices heard,” Bailey said.

Amari Fennoy, the NAACP’s National Director for Mobilization, framed the campaign as a defense of democracy and local power.

“There’s so much at stake in Virginia — from public safety to criminal justice, from women’s health to voting rights,” Fennoy stated. “We are building power block by block, person by person, student by student.”

The NAACP describes this as the first of three major town halls planned through early October, marking the public launch of the campaign. According to the statement, media and community partners are invited to take part in sessions scheduled Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

Virginia’s turnout campaign comes as the state prepares for competitive legislative races and local ballot measures. Ballot measures will determine outcomes for education funding, reproductive health access, and criminal justice reforms. The NAACP states its investment is a counter to restrictive voting policies seen in nearby states. By interjecting the organization into these immediate political battles, the organization is making clear that this campaign is designed not only to increase participation but also to defend the accessibility of the ballot in a closely watched swing state.

