Women by Kandiss Edwards The Hustle Don't Stop: An Atlanta Octogenarian Opens Nail Salon







Beatrice Wilson, an 80-year-old Atlanta woman, opened her eighth business, Bee Nails, on June 4.

Wilson is now the proud owner of the nail salon located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta. She spoke with 11 Alive News about her accomplishments and her age. The octogenarian is not burdened by working in the mature stage of her life. In fact, she thinks the opposite. The ability to meet and interact with people daily is her driving force behind opening the salon.

“I feel you’re never too old; it’s never too late to follow what you love doing,” Wilson said. “Personally, I love being away from home and talking and interacting with people.”

In addition to owning seven salons throughout her life, Wilson is also a dedicated employee. Prior to opening Bee Nails, Wilson worked in multiple car dealerships. She officially retired in 2021.

Wilson chooses to continue to work after retirement. The retiree is pleased with her decision to open Bee Nails. However, many elders are not necessarily afforded the luxury of choice. The Pew Research Institute estimates that “19% of adults ages 65 and older are employed today. In 1987, only 11% of older adults were working.”

As the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age, the cost of living has risen. Pension plans are no longer a reliable source of income, and there are disadvantages to receiving Social Security early.

“Changes to the Social Security system, which raised the age that workers receive their full retirement benefits from 65 to 67, likely have encouraged older adults to delay retirement and continue working, according to labor economists.”

Elders face complications even after receiving full benefits and returning to less labor-intensive part-time positions in the workforce.

Wilson is technically one of these workers. While fulfilling the duties of a salon owner, she will, hopefully, not be subjected to rough physical labor.

