Najee Dorsey, Founder of ‘Black Art In America’ Commissioned By The Woodson Museum For Historic ‘America 250’ Mural

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, The Woodson African American Museum of Florida is ensuring Black history remains at the forefront of the national conversation. The museum has officially commissioned acclaimed artist, curator, and Black Art In America founder Najee Dorsey to create a monumental mural for its upcoming presentation of Many Voices, One Nation: Our Community.

“It’s Huge,” Dorsey told BLACK ENTERPRISE about the opportunity. The commissioned artist said he is “honored, humbled, and proud” to have been chosen to execute the mural.

Opening in July 2026, the landmark exhibition is presented through the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program in partnership with Florida Humanities. In a major win for cultural preservation, The Woodson was selected as one of only three organizations in the entire state of Florida to host the exhibition, which explores the diverse cultures and experiences that have shaped the American narrative.

Reclaiming the Narrative

Dorsey’s massive 30-foot-by-10-foot mural will serve as the crown jewel of The Woodson’s local interpretation. The work is designed to challenge traditional, whitewashed accounts of American history by centering stories of Black resilience, migration, resistance, and cultural excellence.

“Through powerful visual storytelling, he challenges audiences to reflect on the many voices that have shaped the American experience,” Terri Lipsey Scott, executive director of The Woodson told BAIA. “Silence can no longer define these narratives… Dorsey gives voice to stories too often overlooked, ensuring that the contributions, struggles, resilience, and triumphs of African Americans are recognized as an integral part of our shared national story.”

The ambitious mural will tackle all four of the exhibition’s major historical themes, bridging the past with the present:

Unsettling History (1492–1776)

Peopling an Expanding Nation (1776–1900)

New Americans, Continuing Debates (1900–Today)

Negotiating the Promise of America

“America’s 250th anniversary offers a tremendous opportunity to remember the long history of resistance in America, and to shape the narratives of resistance today,” Dorsey said. “This mural seeks to honor those voices, invite reflection on our history, and inspire thought about our current circumstances.”

Dorsey is no stranger to creating large-scale works. To date, the artist’s largest mural is 8 feet by 42 feet, commissioned by Muskogee County in Columbus, Georgia, honoring Mildred L. Terry, a Georgia educator and librarian. The mural is on permanent display at the Mildred L. Terry Public Library. Check out more of Dorsey’s work at Black Art In America Gallery in Atlanta, Georgia.

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