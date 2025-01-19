News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Restaurateur Nakia Holmes Says Marriage To ‘Narcissist’ Destroyed The Turkey Leg Hut Legacy The restaurant barely celebrated 10 years before the once multi-million dollar eatery came to an end late last year.







Nakia Holmes has broken her silence on the drama-filled demise of her once coveted Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, Texas. At the center of it all was Holmes’ tumultuous marriage and divorce from the restaurant’s co-founder Lyndell Price.

The restaurant barely celebrated 10 years before the once multi-million dollar eatery came to an end in December 2024 amid allegations of health code violations, millions in debt, arson, violence, lawsuits, divorce filings, and Holmes’ accusations of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Price. According to Holmes, what started off as a dream fulfilled in 2016 soon went left after just six months of operating their first brick-and-mortar following an initial start as a pop-up stand during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“We had the restaurant for six months and then things slowly started to come crashing down,” Holmes told Essence in her first tell-all interview.

At the time, Price and three others pleaded guilty to charges related to a stolen identity refund fraud scheme (SIRF). He was sentenced to 48 months in prison for crimes committed before he had even met Holmes.

“What he was incarcerated for was something that happened prior to me even knowing him,” Holmes said. “It hit me like a ton of bricks.”

After Price was released from prison and returned to the restaurant in October 2018, tensions arose between the couple over its management. One major point of contention was the restaurant’s dress code, introduced in 2021, which sparked backlash from patrons who criticized it as being anti-Black. Holmes claims the dress code was Price’s idea, leaving her to deal with the fallout caused by the abrupt policy change.

The next issue was a contentious fallout with the restaurant’s supplier, US Foods, which had continued working with Turkey Leg Hut despite unpaid invoices. However, the relationship came to an abrupt end when Price directed expletives at a US Foods representative, prompting the company to file a lawsuit against the restaurant in 2022.

Despite the business drama, which started to leak into the press, Holmes stood by her husband because “That’s all I know,” she said.

“Have you ever met a narcissist?” she asked. Holmes went on to file for divorce from Price and announced their separation in November 2023. What followed was a few company terminations, an early morning fire which damaged the restaurant’s business offices, and a former business partner who only initially invested $30,000 but received over $800,000 in a settlement after suing.

Now Holmes is moving on and ignoring the negativity, which includes Price opening up his Oyster Hut right across the street from where the Turkey Leg Hut used to operate.

“I’m focusing my energy on loving those who love me,” Holmes said.

Price has since responded to Holmes’ candid interview on Instagram in a comment captured by Chron.

“… I will continue to work and let the negativity die with hard work,” he wrote. “She’s still the mother of my children and I will always respect her.”

