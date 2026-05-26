Sports by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Naomi Osaka Defends Celebration Of Black Tennis Players Ahead Of French Open Osaka addressed backlash explaining that her experiences growing up in tennis shaped her beliefs about creating community spaces for Black athletes







Naomi Osaka is standing by her decision to host a private gathering celebrating Black tennis players during the French Open, responding publicly after criticism surfaced online over the event’s focus on race and representation, Boardroom reports.

The four-time Grand Slam champion co-hosted the dinner in Paris alongside American doubles star Taylor Townsend, ahead of the start of Roland-Garros (French Open). Players in attendance included reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff, Gael Monfils, Chris Eubanks, and Asia Muhammad, according to social media posts shared from the event.

Osaka addressed backlash tied to the gathering in a social media statement, explaining that her experiences growing up in tennis shaped her beliefs about creating community spaces for Black athletes, which remains important to her. The Japanese-Haitian tennis star said she often felt isolated in a sport where few players shared similar backgrounds.

“I didn’t see many people that looked like me,” Osaka wrote in comments shared online while defending the event. She added that celebrating Black identity within the sport should not be viewed negatively.

Osaka also referenced her father’s experiences with discrimination during her childhood, recalling incidents where police were allegedly called on him at tennis courts. She said those memories continue to influence her perspective on visibility and representation in sports.

Naomi Osaka on why she chose to host a party for the black tennis players:



“You know I'm seeing a little bit of-

‘Why can't you love everyone for all skin tones?’ and ‘what if someone had an all white party?! First of all I do love everyone for who they are no matter their race… pic.twitter.com/Qg824Qsur5 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 24, 2026

The dinner drew praise from several attendees and supporters who described the gathering as an opportunity for connection and support among Black athletes competing at one of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments. Townsend later wrote on social media that the evening included “laughs, stories, and wisdom,” calling the event meaningful for both the culture and the players involved.

Osaka has frequently used her platform to discuss racial identity, mental health, and diversity in professional tennis throughout her career. The former world No. 1 became the first Asian player to reach the top singles ranking and has remained one of the sport’s most recognizable figures on and off the court.

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