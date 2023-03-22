Naomi Osaka Poses For Photos With Baby Bump In Japan

That maternal glow is shining.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was roaming her Japanese hometown when she decided to stop and take some photos showing off her baby bump.

According to photos posted to Instagram, Osaka was all smiles in a jersey top where her belly peeked out from under. Comfortable yet stylish, the professional athlete sported some printed baggy pants with a pair of stylish sneakers and a cap.

The photos accumulated a lot of love and support from followers. “Mama in Japan 🇯🇵😍 better not delete this!!!!!!!,” one user wrote. “You are serving with the baby bump rn,” a second user commented, while a third wrote, “Good to see normal life happening,” followed by three brown hearts. Other followers called the photos gorgeous, sent congratulations, and told Osaka she was glowing. Nike Women also commented a load of hearts from its Instagram page.

The Japan outing comes after Osaka made a previous appearance at the Super Bowl in Arizona last month. “Only Rihanna would get me to come out the house,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Osaka announced her pregnancy with rapper Cordae on Instagram in January. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” she wrote in a message to her fans alongside a photo of her sonogram. “Love you all infinitely.”

Tennis World USA reported that before Osaka’s pregnancy announcement, the tennis star hadn’t signed up to compete in any matches for the start of 2023 and withdrew her participation in the Australian Open.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’, haha,” she said in the January post.