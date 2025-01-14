Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Naomi Osaka Sent Someone To Retrieve Daughter’s Birth Certificate From LA Home While At Australian Open Osaka revealed how she had to take action to keep her daughter's birth certificate while continents away.







Naomi Osaka had to take drastic measures to ensure her daughter’s legal documents were safe from the Los Angeles fires while the tennis champion performed at the Australian Open.

After advancing to the second round, Osaka revealed how her family was handling the fires during an on-court interview. While in the midst of defeating Caroline Garcia of France at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena on Jan. 13, Osaka had someone travel to her Los Angeles residence for her toddler’s birth certificate in case the fires impacted the home.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve been doing the greatest keeping focus, but obviously I won, so I think it’s an acceptable job,” Osaka said in the post-game discussion, wearing a black LA Dodgers hat and purple Lakers jersey to show her support. “It is really difficult for me. [Because] I find now my home is more of a home because I have memories with my daughter. There’s so many things — keepsakes and stuff like that.”

She added, “I’m not there, so I don’t know how bad it is or how bad it’s going to get. But I think the biggest thing that I am grateful for is that everyone in my family is safe… I don’t feel like it’s safe enough to go back there. It’s kind of a little bit in limbo — but also motivating me to hopefully stay here as long as I can.”



Osaka’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Shai, was safe, according to the Associated Press. However, the attentive mom took action upon discovering the fire burned three blocks from her house. Osaka welcomed Shai into the world in July 2023 with her former partner, rapper Cordae. The long-time couple recently announced their break up in early January.

As the former No. 1 seed competes in the tournament, her thoughts have also been on her community back home. Although she competes for Japan, she is also a U.S. citizen, having lived here since early childhood and in Los Angeles for the past few years.

“Sending all my love to LA,” the 27-year-old emphasized. “We hear about fires, but I didn’t know how devastating it could be,” Osaka said on court. “I hope everyone’s doing well.”

She and other players competing, including fellow Black tennis star Coco Gauff, have also written an “LA” alongside a heart in blue ink on the lens of the courtside camera. While Osaka remains in Australia for the competition, she hopes to score her fifth Grand Slam title.

