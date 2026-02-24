Nas, A$AP Rocky Recreate ‘Belly’ Scene For Latest Ray-Ban Collection Promo

The Queens rapper hooked up with the Harlem fashionista in Ray-Ban’s latest campaign, as we see Nas and A$AP Rocky connect at a small restaurant in Harlem, as Rocky celebrates his one-year anniversary with a new Metal Collection that features the Queensbridge wordsmith.

In a scene recreated to mirror the 1998 movie Nas starred in with DMX, “Belly,” the two meet at a restaurant, and Rocky updates Nas on what he has been up to. As the two catch up, Rocky then slides him the new Ray-Ban Metal Collection. After a shocking surprise from Nas, Rocky explains that he is Ray-Ban’s newest creative director as Nas looks in awe of the eyewear.

As Nas reminds Rocky that he has a Benz his father gave him, he gestures to Nas that the vehicle is his, pointing to a Ray-Ban Mercedes-Benz truck parked in the street.

This time last year, after being found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm from an incident out in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021, Ray-Ban’s parent company, EssilorLuxottica, revealed that the hip-hop fashionista would be the brand’s very first creative director.

Rocky’s first collection, the ‘Blacked Out Collection,’ debuted in April 2025.

The Harlem native recently released his latest album, his fourth studio project, Don’t Be Dumb, and then debuted a luxury jewelry brand, PAVĒ NITEŌ, shortly thereafter.

Later this week, on Feb. 28, the NAACP announced that the fashionista will receive the Vanguard Award for Fashion at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show. He has also been nominated for three NAACP Image Awards for his role in Spike Lee’s movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which earned nine nominations.

“This year’s Vanguard Award honoree, A$AP Rocky, embodies the power and evolution of Black artistry. As a creative force who consistently pushes culture forward, he has redefined the intersection of music and fashion, shaping global trends and inspiring new generations,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair, NAACP National Board of Directors, in a written statement. “Honoring A$AP Rocky with the Vanguard Award celebrates his lasting influence and the legacy he continues to build.”

The upcoming awards show will air live on BET and CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

