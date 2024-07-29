Women by Stacy Jackson NASA Dedicates Building To Women Of Apollo 11 Mission, Including Phylicia Rashad And Debbie Allen’s Mother Poet Vivian Ayers Allen was honored for her literary contributions that helped promote space exploration.









In a July 19 ceremony, NASA renamed the Johnson Space Center the “Dorothy Vaughan Center in Honor of Women of Apollo.” Actresses Phylicia Rashad and her sister Debbie Allen attended the ceremony, which also recognized their mother, Vivian Ayers Allen, for her contributions to the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

Vivian Ayers Allen, a poet and American classicist, was honored for her book-length poem, “Hawk.” The 1957 poem explored a relationship between freedom and space flight, foreshadowing the success of space travel. NASA recognized the cultural activist’s work and featured reproductions of “Hawk” at the agency’s Houston space center.

“On behalf of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, we are proud to host this historic event as the agency honors the significant contributions women have made to the space industry, particularly trailblazers who persevered against many challenges of their era,” said NASA Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche, in a press release. “It’s a privilege to dedicate Johnson’s Building 12 to the innovative women who laid the foundation to our nation’s space program.”

Vivian Ayers Allen’s honor comes as the agency prepares to return to the moon for “long-term science and exploration” and land the first woman and first person of color on the moon as part of its Artemis mission.

Rashad and Debbie Allen announced their mother’s honor on Instagram and thanked NASA for recognizing the 101-year-old for being “one of the Hidden Figures of the Apollo 11 Space Mission!” The agency responded to Debbie Allen’s post: “Vivian Ayers Allen was a distinguished woman of Apollo, whose remarkable contributions significantly advanced our understanding of space exploration. We are profoundly glad she was recognized here at NASA’s Johnson Space Center for her pioneering work and enduring legacy.”

During the ceremony, Wyche discussed the importance of women like Vivian’s significance to space exploration and Vaughan’s leadership over women who worked as “human computers.”

