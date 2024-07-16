Cosmic Jam Session: NASA Launches Missy Elliott’s 1997 Song ‘The Rain’ To Venus

NASA has made history by transmitting the first hip-hop song into deep space through its Deep Space Network. The chosen track, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” by Missy Elliott, embarked on an extraordinary journey to Venus on July 12.

The iconic 1997 song traveled an astounding 158 million miles from Earth, taking approximately 14 minutes to reach its celestial destination, according to Billboard. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California facilitated this groundbreaking transmission, marking a significant milestone in the intersection of music and space exploration.

“YOOO this is crazy!” Elliott wrote on X. “My song ‘The Rain’ has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus.”

YOOO this is crazy! We just went #OutOfThisWorld with @NASA and sent the FIRST hip hop song into space through the Deep Space Network. My song “The Rain” has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus, the planet that symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. The sky is… pic.twitter.com/g6HofNQSt1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 15, 2024

This deep space transmission of “The Rain” coincides with Elliott’s aptly named “Out Of This World” tour, which as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, is her first-ever North American tour.

NASA’s decision to send this song into deep space follows their 2008 transmission of the Beatles’ “Across the Universe.”

Brittany Brown, NASA’s Digital and Technology Division Director, highlighted the synergy between space exploration and Elliott’s artistry, noting, “Both space exploration and Missy Elliott’s art have been about pushing boundaries. Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos, so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting.”

“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” produced by Timbaland, was a pivotal song in Elliott’s career, helping establish her as a major force in hip-hop and R&B. The album it appeared on, Supa Dupa Fly, made history by debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Elliott’s current “Out Of This World” tour features artists Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. Speaking about the tour with Entertainment Tonight, the rapper emphasized her desire to create an immersive experience. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t just do a concert…I wanted to give them the visual and make them feel like they were a part of those videos,” she said. “Really out of this world. That’s what I want them to feel.”

Watch the music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” below.

